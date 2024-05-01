Blackpool rapper Jay Madden backs Reform UK election candidate Mark Butcher in grime video
Blackpool rapper Jay Madden takes aim at the political establishment in a new music video in support of the resort’s Reform UK candidate, Mark Butcher.
The homegrown hip hop star joined forces with the local Reform party ahead of the Blackpool South by-election which takes place tomorrow.
In the video, a defiant Madden lends his voice to the Reform UK campaign while taking aim at the Government’s failure to tackle social issues such as food poverty.
You can watch the full video below...
In his reimagining of Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’, Madden issues a rallying cry to those who might find themselves disillusioned with the political establishment.
The video urges the people of South Shore to take control of their future by exercising their right to vote, and to demand the change that will lift them out of poverty.
With recent polls putting Reform in third place nationally, tomorrow’s by-election could be a crucial bellwether moment for gauging the electoral support for the Brexit party’s successor.
The latest polls suggest Labour’s Chris Webb is the firm favourite to win the contest after a lobbying scandal led to the resignation of Scott Benton, the former Tory MP elected five years ago with a majority of 3,690.
