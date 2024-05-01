Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool rapper Jay Madden takes aim at the political establishment in a new music video in support of the resort’s Reform UK candidate, Mark Butcher.

The homegrown hip hop star joined forces with the local Reform party ahead of the Blackpool South by-election which takes place tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform UK's Mark Butcher (right) takes to the streets of Blackpool South in Jay Madden's new video

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the video, a defiant Madden lends his voice to the Reform UK campaign while taking aim at the Government’s failure to tackle social issues such as food poverty.

You can watch the full video below...

In his reimagining of Eminem’s ‘Till I Collapse’, Madden issues a rallying cry to those who might find themselves disillusioned with the political establishment.

The video urges the people of South Shore to take control of their future by exercising their right to vote, and to demand the change that will lift them out of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With recent polls putting Reform in third place nationally, tomorrow’s by-election could be a crucial bellwether moment for gauging the electoral support for the Brexit party’s successor.