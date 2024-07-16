Match day road closures agreed by Blackpool Council for fans safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Matchday road closures will once more be in place around Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road stadium during the upcoming season after council chiefs approved the move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has agreed to the request from the club in order to ensure the safety of fans attending games.

Bloomfield Road | LDRS

A council report says: "The closures will be supported and managed by the police and the football club, any closures will be as needed and determined by the policing needs on the day of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The closures may include all streets listed or some. The closures will be in place for only as long as required to ensure the safety of the general public and match attendees.

"It is expected that 15 minutes prior to the start of the match and 20 minutes after the end of the match will be the maximum period of the road closures."

The closures agreed are

Bloomfield Road between Seasiders Way and Central Drive.

Seymour Road at its junction with Bloomfield Road, for a distance of five meters in a southerly direction.

St Heliers Road at its junction with Bloomfield Road, for a distance of five meters in a southerly direction.

Saville Road at its junction with Bloomfield Road, for a distance of five meters in a southerly direction.

Henry Street, full length

As routes will be closed for minimum periods and only to facilitate the safe passage of pedestrians, no signed diversion routes will be necessary.