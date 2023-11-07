Blackpool Council’s executive has agreed to take the Marton Moss Neighbourhood Development plan to full council for approval after residents voted overwhelmingly in favour of it.

Councillors also agreed to delegate powers enabling planning officers to oversee the document which sets out future development in Blackpool’s rural hinterland.

A referendum held in October saw more than 90 per cent of voters say ‘yes’ to the plan being used by the council to help it decide on planning applications in the area.

Elements include:

Marton Moss

Design and the local environment – requiring new buildings to be well designed, be in character with the local area and improve biodiversity; safeguarding areas of major open land from being inappropriately developed and securing environmental improvements; and to specifically improve the roadside appearance and retain the open character of the land at School Road/Midgeland Road junction.

Housing development – allocating a limited number of housing sites and guiding the number, sizes, and types of new homes on each site; allowing windfall housing on unallocated sites provided they meet the policy’s strict criteria

Horticultural and equestrian uses – supporting where possible horticultural businesses providing guidance regarding future alternative uses; and horse stabling and riding activities supporting equestrian development subject to certain criteria being met.

Heritage and community – a specific policy relating to Midgeland Farm to enable restoration and community use.

The neighbourhood plan covers an area stretching between Division Lane and Yeadon Way which encompasses Blackpool’s rural hinterland and former market gardening areas.