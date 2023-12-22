Here are the projects set for completion early in 2024

Blackpool’s ambitious multi-million-pound regeneration programme will see a number of long-awaited projects completed in 2024.

The Holiday Inn, tramway extension, Backlot Cinema, Showtown museum and new multi-storey car park for Blackpool Central are all set for completion.

Holiday Inn

Meanwhile, projects including the civil service hub will continue to take shape as part of the transformation of the town centre.

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “2024 is gearing up to be a landmark year with a number of key regeneration projects reaching completion.

“The Holiday Inn and tramway extension will both open in the first part of the year.

The tramway extension is also due to open

“Work will also continue on the next phase of Talbot Gateway regeneration which will bring over 6,000 professional workers and students into the town centre, giving the local economy a huge uplift creating additional businesses and jobs.

“The opening of the Backlot Cinema and Diner in spring, alongside the already popular Frasers store and Abingdon Street Market, will further enhance the new early evening and leisure economy.

“Next year will see the completion of the new Central car park, creating space for the construction of the privately-funded Blackpool Central scheme to begin.A key date for the diary is March 15 when the Showtown museum will officially open its doors bringing more visitors to spend money locally and creating more year-round jobs.

“Over the next 12 months, plans will also progress on the transformation of the old Post Office into a boutique hotel. This will be complemented by the High Street Accelerator funding earmarked for Abingdon Street and Queen Street.

“All of these projects offer great benefits to local residents and businesses. Whenever we contract a company to carry out work for us, we ask them to show how they can help the community by providing social value. The benefits come in many forms from educational visits and careers talks to the creation of new jobs and apprenticeships. It is an exciting time and I look forward to seeing both residents and businesses benefiting.”

Construction of the civil service hub is well underway

Holiday Inn and tramway extension

The £34m four-star hotel is due to open before Easter and is already taking bookings. It includes a Marco Pierre White New York Italian restaurant. The delayed tramway terminal, extending the track from North Pier to North Station, is also due to finally open.

Backlot Cinema and Diner

The £21m multiplex cinema featuring one of the largest IMAX screens in the country, accompanied by a themed Backlot Diner, is due to open by Easter as part of the second phase of the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Central Car Park

The 1,300-capacity car park is also due to open in the first part of 2024, marking the initial phase of work on the planned £300m Blackpool Central leisure development on the site of the current surface car park.

Showtown Museum

After a number of delays, partly due to the Covid pandemic, the much-anticipated museum is due to open in the Sands Hotel building on Central Promenade on March 15.

Ongoing projects

