A Tesco Express store has been granted permission to sell booze an hour earlier in the day following a town hall hearing.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST

The store on Whitegate Drive, near Breck Road, had wanted to start selling alcohol at 6am – two hours earlier than its current licensing hours which start at 8am.

But following talks with the council, it agreed to a 7am start which was approved by a licensing panel.

Sales in the evening will continue to be restricted to end at 11pm.

Tesco Express (Google Maps)Tesco Express (Google Maps)
The application was brought before the panel because the store is within a cumulative impact area which means the council has stronger powers to control licensed premises.

In written evidence, Blackpool Council licensing manager Lee Petrak said the application had to be considered in line with the council’s policies, but 12 months ago a similar application by a nearby store had successfully applied to changes it licensing hours.

Following the hearing, a decision notice said: “In this particular case, the amended application is for a small extension of hours by a national operator with robust policies in place for staff training on the sale of age-restricted items.

“Seven members of staff are personal licence holders and there appears to be support in place to enable staff to have confidence in refusing sales where necessary.”

The council adopted its cumulative impact policy amid fears too many off licences concentrated in certain areas of the town could make alcohol too readily available, thus having a negative affect on people’s health and wellbeing.

