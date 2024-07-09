Long waiting lists spark plans for new sheltered housing in Blackpool
Former offices at Whitegate Manor on Whitegate Drive, which were previously used as a hub for NHS services, have already been bulldozed to make way for the development of 25 homes aimed at residents aged over 55.
The council's executive is being asked to agree a recommendation to move ahead with the proposals and submit a bid to Homes England for capital grant funding for the flats before a planning application is submitted.
There are currently 2,263 people on the waiting list in Blackpool for sheltered accommodation with a council report warning much of the current sheltered housing stock "is no longer fit for purpose due to its age".
It adds: "Providing dedicated sheltered housing will also provide the opportunity to release larger properties which are currently under-utilised to families in need."
The proposed new homes will be managed by the council-owned Blackpool Coastal Housing and available for rent at social rent level. The flats at Whitegate Manor will also complement the existing community facility at the Blackpool Centre for Independent Living which is located alongside the site.
Workers who were based in the former building were all relocated to other council offices. The recommendations will go before the executive on Tuesday, July 16.
