Lidl given the green light to demolish Anchorsholme properties

Lidl had applied to Blackpool Council last year for permission to bulldoze two detached properties, two Cherrywood Avenue and six Anchorsholme Lane West, both of which are owned by the supermarket.

It wanted to add extra parking spaces to its store in Anchorsholme, but the plans were thrown out by Town Hall planners in November, amid fears the scheme would damage the character of the area.

They also concluded that not enough evidence was put forward to prove the existing 81 spaces were insufficient to meet demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lidl has been given the green light to demolish two properties it owns next to its Anchorsholme store.

Tenants living in the properties were forced to find new homes last month, and demolition notices were attached to the houses.

After submitting a new application, the retailer has been given the go ahead to knock them down, although Lidl would not say what would replace them.

Coun Tony Williams said he would be "contacting the chief executive of the firm to ask them to consider the wider community and its residents" before carrying out the demolitions, amid concerns it would negatively impact them.

A spokesman for Lidl said: "It has always been our intention to redevelop the site in Anchorsholme.