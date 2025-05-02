Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Counting of the votes cast in yesterday’s Lancashire County Council elections is under way.

The ballots are being tallied at 12 count centres across the county - one in each Lancashire district council area.

The first declarations are due around lunchtime, while the overall result - which will determine which party controls the county council for what will likely be the final term of its existence - is expected at some point this afternoon.

The individual results for each of the authority’s 84 seats will appear on this page as they come in - along with a running total across Lancashire.

For the purposes of determining whether a seat has been held or gained by a party, comparisons are made with the results from the last election in 2021 - regardless of whether that seat has since changed political allegiance as a result of a defection or by-election.

LIVE RESULTS TOTAL

Below are the number of seats so far won by each party. A total of 43 or more is needed to secure a majority on Lancashire County Council.

Conservatives: 0

Labour: 0

Liberal Democrats: 0

Green Party: 0

Reform UK: 0

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom: 0

Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition: 0

UK Independence Party: 0

Workers Party of Britain: 0

Independents: 0

RESULTS BY DISTRICT

Winning candidates are highlighted in bold.

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Simon Bonney (Conservatives) -

Rayyan Fiass (Workers Party of Britain) -

Alex Hall (Green Party) -

Maheen Kamran (Independent) -

Javad Mokhammad (Independent) -

Gavin Theaker (Reform UK) -

Hannah Till (Labour) -

Burnley Central West

Frank Bartram (Liberal Democrats) -

Martyn Hurt (Green Party) -

Dylan Manning (Labour) -

Liam Thomson (Reform UK) -

Don Whitaker (Conservatives) -

Burnley North East

Usman Arif [incumbent, previously Lab] (Independent) -

Jim Halstead (Reform UK) -

Julie Hurt (Green Party) -

Susan Nutter (Conservatives) -

Cheryl Semple (Labour) -

Burnley Rural

Gordon Birtwistle (Liberal Democrats) -

Gemma Haigh (Labour) -

Jack Launer (Green Party) -

Mark Poulton (Reform UK) -

Cosima Towneley [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -

Burnley South West

Jane Curran (Green Party) -

Eddie Kutavicius (Reform UK) -

Neil Mottershead (Conservatives) -

Jeff Sumner (Liberal Democrats) -

Daniel Andrew Tierney (Labour) -

Padiham and Burnley West

Daniel Armitage (Labour) -

Janet Hall (Green Party) -

Alan Hosker [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Thomas Pickup (Reform UK) -

Melissa Semmens (Independent) -

CHORLEY

Chorley Central

Michaela Cmorej (Reform UK) -

Debbie Brotherton (Green Party) -

Jennifer Hurley (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Peter Malpas (Conservatives) -

Chris Snow (Labour) -

Chorley North

Anne Calderbank (Green Party) -

Sam Chapman (Conservatives) -

Moira Crawford (Independent) -

Hasina Khan [incumbent] (Labour) -

Aamir Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Martin Topp (Reform UK) -

Chorley Rural East

Sue Baines (Conservatives) -

Simon Cash (Green Party) -

David Golden (Liberal Democrats) -

Greg Heath (Reform UK) -

Kim Snape [incumbent] (Labour) -

Chorley Rural West

Sef Churchill (Green Party) -

Braeden Irvine (Conservatives) -

Rowan Power (Liberal Democrats) -

Mark Wade (Reform UK) -

Alan Whittaker [incumbent] (Labour) -

Chorley South

Julia Berry [incumbent] (Labour) -

Olga Cash (Green Party) -

Zoe Curtis (Liberal Democrats) -

Lee Hutchinson (Reform UK) -

Christine Turner (Conservatives) -

Clayton with Whittle

Mark Clifford [incumbent] (Labour) -

Amy Coxley (Green Party) -

George Ikin (Reform UK) -

Greg Morgan (Conservatives) -

Gail Ormston (Liberal Democrats) -

Carole Sasaki (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley

Jonathan Close (Reform UK) -

Mark Frost (Liberal Democrats) -

Jacob Neal (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Aidy Riggott [incumbent and cabinet memeber] (Conservatives) -

Gillian Sharples (Labour) -

Pauline Summers (Green Party) -

Hoghton with Wheelton

John Clemson (Reform UK) -

Alan Cullens [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Penelope Dawber (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Stephen Fenn (Liberal Democrats) -

Mike Graham (Labour) -

Jon Royle (Green Party) -

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins (Independent) -

Phil Glaysher (Labour) -

Edward Oldfield (Independent) -

Joshua Roberts (Reform UK) -

Tony Wellings (Conservatives) -

Brenden Wilkinson (Green Party) -

Fylde South

David Dwyer (Reform UK) -

Noreen Griffiths (Independent) -

Sandra Pitman (Conservatives) -

Jed Sullivan (Labour) -

Jayne Walsh (Green Party) -

Fylde West

Mark St. John Qualter (Reform UK) -

John Singleton [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Natalya Stone (Labour) -

Peter Walsh (Green Party) -

Lytham

Tim Ashton [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Mark Bamforth (Independent) -

Robin Darling (Green Party) -

Christine Marshall (Liberal Democrat) -

Alan Norris (Labour) -

David Green (Reform UK) -

Carole Harrison (Independent) -

St Annes North

Peter Buckley [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -

Debra Challinor (Reform UK) -

Peter Cranie (Green Party) -

Joanne Gardner (Liberal Democrats) -

Valerie Lewis-Williams (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) -

Peter Tavernor (Labour) -

St Annes South

Maria Deery (Green Party) -

Viki Miller (Labour) -

Cheryl Morrison (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom) -

Stephen Phillips (Liberal Democrats) -

Steve Rigby [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Gus Scott (Reform UK) -

HYNDBURN

Accrington North

Shahed Mahmood (Conservatives) -

Clare Pritchard (Labour) -

Julie Stubbins (Green Party) -

Joel Tetlow (Reform UK) -

Accrington South

David Heap (Conservatives) -

Graham Jones (Labour) -

Ashley Joynes (Reform UK) -

Charlie Kerans (Green Party) -

Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central

Sohail Asghar (Green Party) -

Isaac Cowans (Reform UK) -

Munsif Dad [incumbent] (Labour) -

Mohammed Younis (Conservatives) -

Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors

(two county councillors are elected in this division)

Noordad Aziz [incumbent] (Labour) -

Wayne Fitzharris (Green Party) -

Jordan Fox (Reform UK) -

Carole Haythornthwaite [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Andy Hunter-Rossall (Green Party) -

Zak Khan (Conservatives) -

Lance Parkinson (Reform UK) -

Kate Walsh (Labour) -

Oswaldtwistle

Peter Britcliffe [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Gaynor Louise Hargreaves (Reform UK) -

Nancy Mills (Green Party) -

Caitlin Pritchard (Labour) -

LANCASTER

Heysham

Graeme Austin (Reform UK) -

Sheldon Kent (Liberal Democrats) -

Catherine Potter (Labour) -

George Thomson (Green Party) -

Andrew Gardiner [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding [incumbent and group leader] (Green Party) -

Thomas Inman (Conservatives) -

Derek Kaye (Liberal Democrats) -

Rob Kelly (Reform UK) -

Fran Wild (Labour) -

Lancaster East

Sam Charlesworth (Labour) -

Phil Dunster (Liberal Democrats) -

Connor Winter (Conservatives) -

Paul Stubbins (Green Party) -

Michael Kershaw (Reform UK) -

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Crimmins (Reform UK) -

Geoff Eales (Labour) -

Peter Jackson (Liberal Democrats) -

Sally Maddocks (Green Party) -

Matthew Maxwell-Scott [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Lancaster Rural North

Graham Dalton (Reform UK) -

Alan Greenwell (Liberal Democrats) -

Sonny Remmer-Riley (Labour) -

Sue Tyldesley (Green Party) -

Phillippa Williamson [incumbent and council leader] (Conservatives) -

Lancaster South East

Lee Garner (Reform UK) -

Daniel Kirk (Conservatives) -

Erica Lewis [incumbent] (Labour) -

Malcolm Martin (Liberal Democrats) -

Hamish Mills (Green Party) -

Morecambe Central

Connor Graham (Conservatives) -

Paul Hart (Liberal Democrats) -

Gary Kniveton (Reform UK) -

Patrick McMurray (Green Party) -

Margaret Pattison [incumbent] (Labour) -

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson (Green Party) -

Stuart Morris [incumbent] (Conservative) -

Jackson Stubbs (Labour) -

James Pilling (Liberal Democrats) -

Russell Walsh (Reform UK) -

Morecambe South

Keith Budden (Conservatives) -

Melanie Forrest (Green Party) -

Martin Gawith (Labour) -

Bill Jackson (Liberal Democrats) -

Brian Moore (Reform UK) -

Skerton

Charles Edwards (Conservatives) -

James Harvey (Liberal Democrats) -

Andrew Otway (Green Party) -

Hilda Jean Parr [incumbent] (Labour) -

Martyn Sutton (Reform UK) -

PENDLE

Brierfield and Nelson West

Irfan Ayub (Conservatives) -

Karl Barnsley (Labour) -

Scott Cunliffe (Green Party) -

Mohammed Iqbal [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -

Susan Land (Liberal Democrats) -

Christine Stables (Reform UK) -

Nelson East

Azhar Ali [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -

Mohammad Aslam (Conservatives) -

Les Beswick (UK Independence Party) -

Vanessa Robinson (Reform UK) -

Nicki Shepherd (Labour) -

Mary Thomas (Liberal Democrats) -

Rebecca Willmott (Green Party) -

Pendle Central

Marion Atkinson (Reform UK) -

Andy Bell (Liberal Democrats) -

Benjamin Harrop (Green Party) -

Philip Heyworth (Labour) -

Ash Sutcliffe [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Pendle Hill

Mark Dawson (Labour) -

Howard Hartley [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Annette Marti (Green Party) -

John Metcalfe (Reform UK) -

Brian Newman (Liberal Democrats) -

Pendle Rural

(two county councillors are elected in this division)

Euan Clouston (Labour) -

Victoria Fletcher (Reform UK) -

Sylvia Godfrey (Green Party) -

Lynn Hannon (Labour) -

David Hartley (Liberal Democrats) -

Nathan McCollum (Reform UK) -

Jane Pratt (Conservatives) -

Jenny Purcell [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

David Whipp (Liberal Democrats) -

Jane Wood (Green Party) -

PRESTON

Preston Central East

Frank De Molfetta [incumbent] (Labour) -

Darrin Greggans (Reform UK) -

Al-Yasa Khan (Conservatives) -

George Kulbacki (Liberal Democrats) -

Michael Lavalette (Independent) -

Callum Taylor (Green Party) -

Preston Central West

Matthew Brown [incumbent] (Labour) -

Joe Custodio (Reform UK) -

Frankie Kennedy (Conservatives) -

Mike Peak (Liberal Democrats) -

Jennifer Robinson (Green Party) -

Preston City

Connor Dwyer (Labour) -

Holly Harrison (Green Party) -

Tayo Korede vConservatives) -

Yousuf Motala [incumbent, previously Labour] (Independent) -

Scott Pye (Reform UK) -

Julie Van Mierlo (Liberal Democrats) -

Preston East

Edward Craven (Liberal Democrats) -

Geoffrey Fielden (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Anna Hindle [incumbent] (Labour) -

Luke Parker (Reform UK) -

John Ross (Green Party) -

Keith Sedgewick (Conservatives) -

Preston North

Qasim Silman Ajmi (Independent) -

Fiona Duke (Liberal Democrats) -

Maxwell Green (Conservatives) -

Charles Parkinson (Green Party) -

Alex Sharples (Reform UK) -

Samir Vohra (Labour) -

Preston Rural

Millie Barber (Green Party) -

Daniel Guise (Liberal Democrats) -

Maria Jones (Reform UK) -

Sue Whittam [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Valerie Wise (Labour) -

Preston South East

Jenny Mein [incumbent] (Labour) -

Andy Pratt (Conservatives) -

Almas Razakazi (Independent) -

John Rutter (Liberal Democrats) -

Marion Seed (Green Party) -

Nigel Wilson (Reform UK) -

Preston South West

Kevin Brockbank (Conservative) -

Laura Dalton (Green Party) -

Mark Jewell (Liberal Democrats) -

Nweeda Khan [incumbent] (Labour) -

Emma Mead (Independent) -

Lee Slater (Reform UK) -

Preston West

Trevor Hart (Conservatives) -

Michael McGowan (Labour) -

John Potter [incumbent] (Liberal Democrats) -

Jemma Rushe (Reform UK) -

Dan Thompson (Green Party) -

RIBBLE VALLEY

Clitheroe

Ian Brown (Independent) -

Warren Goldsworthy (Reform UK) -

Sue Hind [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Simon O’Rourke (Liberal Democrats) -

Anne Peplow (Green Party) -

Mike Graveston (Labour) -

Longridge with Bowland

Ian Duxbury (Reform UK) -

Stuart Hirst (Conservatives) -

Peter Lawrence (Liberal Democrats) -

Adam McMeekin (Green Party) -

Kieren Spencer (Labour) -

Robert Walker (Independent) -

Ribble Valley North East

David Berryman (Conservatives) -

David Birtwhistle (Independent) -

Ged Mirfin [incumbent, previously Conservative] (Reform UK) -

Malcolm Peplow (Green Party) -

Stephen Sutcliffe (Liberal Democrats) -

Mike Willcox (Labour) -

Ribble Valley South West

Steve Atkinson (Reform UK) -

John Fletcher (Independent) -

Richard Horton (Labour) -

Gaye McCrum (Green Party) -

Mary Robinson (Liberal Democrats) -

Alan Schofield [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

ROSSENDALE

Mid Rossendale

Bob Bauld (Green Party) -

Clive Balchin (Reform UK) -

John Greenwood (Conservatives) -

Sean Serridge [incumbent] (Labour) -

Rossendale East

Mark Hillier (Liberal Democrats) -

Julie Adshead (Green Party) -

Jackie Oakes [incumbent] (Labour) -

Jenny Rigby (Conservatives) -

Mackenzie Ritson (Reform UK) -

Rossendale South

Joanne Ash (Reform UK) -

Simon Holland (Conservatives) -

Liz Mcinnes (Labour) -

John Payne (Green Party) -

Rossendale West

Samara Barnes [incumbent] (Labour) -

Margaret Pendlebury (Conservatives) -

Jamie Rippingale (Reform UK) -

Jacob Rorke (Green Party) -

Whitworth & Bacup

Vivienne Hall (Green Party) -

Michelle Christianne Smith (Labour) -

Daniel Matchett (Reform UK) -

Scott Smith [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

SOUTH RIBBLE

Leyland Central

Mary Green (Conservatives) -

Arif Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Alan Swindells (Liberal Democrats) -

Matthew Tomlinson [incumbent and group leader] (Labour) -

Hannah Whalley (Reform UK) -

Emma Winterleigh (Green Party) -

Leyland South

Ellie Close (Reform UK) -

Tahir Khansaheb (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) -

Stephen McHugh (Liberal Democrats) -

Jayne Rear [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -

Wes Roberts (Labour) -

Ceri Turner (Green Party) -

Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge

Jeff Couperthwaite [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Simon Gummer (Reform UK) -

Clare Hunter (Labour) -

Samuel Winterleigh (Green Party) -

Tim Young (Liberal Democrats) -

Moss Side and Farrington

Andy Blake (Reform UK) -

Michael Green [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -

Anthony Sims (Green Party) -

Graham Smith (Liberal Democrats) -

Paul Wharton-Hardman (Labour) -

Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale

Sue Broady (Green Party) -

Joan Burrows [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Clare Burton-Johnson (Liberal Democrats) -

Lorenzo More (Reform UK) -

Elaine Stringfellow (Labour) -

Penwortham West

Wayne Griffiths (Reform UK) -

David Howarth [incumbent and group leader] (Liberal Democrats) -

Heike McMurray (Green Party) -

Ian Watkinson (Labour) -

Paul Watson (Conservatives) -

South Ribble East

Fred Cottam (Reform UK) -

Clare Hales (Green Party) -

Chris Lomax (Labour) -

Paul Valentine (Liberal Democrats) -

Barrie Yates [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

South Ribble West

James Gleeson (Labour) -

Tom Lord (Reform UK) -

Angela Turner (Liberal Democrats) -

Gareth Watson (Conservatives) -

Christine Winter (Green Party) -

WEST LANCASHIRE

Burscough and Rufford

Gareth Dowling (Labour) -

Richard Edwards (Reform UK) -

Neil Pollington (Liberal Democrats) -

Eddie Pope [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Jeanette Rimmer (Green Party) -

Ormskirk

Paul Hamby (Green Party) -

Nikki Hennessy [incumbent] (Labour) -

Gordon Johnson (Our West Lancashire) -

Paul Greenall (Reform UK) -

Bruce Porteous (Conservatives) -

Skelmersdale Central

Terence Aldridge [incumbent] (Labour) -

Susan Brake (Conservatives) -

Simon Evans (Reform UK) -

Neil Jackson (Green Party) -

Vincent Lucker (Liberal Democrats) -

Skelmersdale East

John Fillis [incumbent] (Labour) -

Paul French (Green Party) -

Julie Peel (Conservatives) -

Neil Pye (Our West Lancashire) -

Nigel Swales (Reform UK) -

Skelmersdale West

Tom Marsh-Pritchard (Our West Lancashire) -

Edwin Black (Green Party) -

Peter Chandler (Liberal Democrats)

Julie Gibson [incumbent] (Labour) -

Ella Worthington (Reform UK) -

Ruth Melling (Conservatives) -

West Lancashire East

Robert Bailey [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Richard Taylor (Green Party) -

Damian Owen (Labour) -

Ellis Newton (Reform UK) -

Adrian Owens (Our West Lancashire) -

West Lancashire North

Anne Fennell (Labour) -

Thomas De Freitas (Conservatives) -

Mike Harris (Reform UK) -

Charlotte Houltram (Green Party) -

Tina Stringfellow (Liberal Democrats) -

West Lancashire West

Leon Graham (Reform UK) -

Paul Hennessy (Labour) -

Ben Lowe (Green Party) -

Ruxandra Trandafoiu (Liberal Democrats) -

David Westley (Conservatives) -

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon (Green Party) -

James Crawford (Reform UK) -

Andrea Kay [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Harry Thomas Swatton (Labour) -

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks (Green Party) -

Ian Northwood (Conservatives) -

Rebecca Potter (Liberal Democrats) -

Jan Schofield (Reform UK) -

Peter Wright (Labour) -

Fleetwood East

Daniel Bye (Green Party) -

Sandra Finch (Liberal Democrats) -

JJ Fitzgerald (Conservatives) -

David Shaw (Reform UK) -

Victoria Wells (Labour) -

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Belshaw (Labour) -

Stephen Clarke [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Georgia Everill (Green Party) -

Alice Jones (Reform UK) -

Joanne Joyner (Liberal Democrats) -

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson [incumbent] – Conservatives) -

Barbara Mead-Mason (Green Party) -

Cheryl Raynor (Labour) -

Paul Ellison (Reform UK) -

Jayden Gaskin (Independent) -

Sean Little (Liberal Democrats) -

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson (Reform UK) -

Jeremy Dable (Liberal Democrats) -

James Mason (Labour) -

Monique Rembowski (Green Party) -

John Shedwick [incumbent] (Conservatives) -

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs (Green Party) -

Sarah Collinge (Independent) -

Paul Fairhurst (Conservatives) -

John Moore (Labour) -

Matthew Salter [incumbent, previously Conservative] (Reform UK) -

Rene Van Mierlo (Liberal Democrats) -

Wyre Rural East

Oliver Bonser (Labour) -

Neil Darby (Liberal Democrats) -

Caroline Montague (Green Party) -

James Tomlinson (Reform UK) -

Shaun Turner [incumbent and cabinet member] (Conservatives) -

This page will be updated with the Lancashire County Council election results as they come in. A full round-up report, with reaction and analysis will follow later.