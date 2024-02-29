Lancashire lawyers attend Westminster event to support change in law sector recruitment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team from leading north west law firm Napthens attended a prestigious event at the House of Commons this week to mark the completion of a six-month project to help the legal profession be accessible up to an increased demographic of people.

The project, Breaking down barriers to law, is part of a series of events by the Purpose Coalition to break down barriers to opportunity and is chaired by former Education Secretary, Rt Hon Justine Greening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a key regional law firm Napthens was invited to support the movement, by contributing to workshops on areas including outreach, access, recruitment and progression.

L-R: Napthens' Breaking down barriers to law team, Michelle Geraghty, Simon Price, Nicola Mason

The event saw the launch of an action plan to increase social mobility in the legal profession, increasing pathways to a career in law and awareness of those pathways

The plan features analysis of the challenges faced by the legal sector as well as case studies of best practice. It will also include a comprehensive set of recommendations for the legal sector and law firms that can boost social mobility and widen diversity and inclusion.

Nicola Mason, head of people and operations at Napthens, said: “As a firm we’re committed to social inclusion and we were delighted to have been part of this project, delivering on our promises to support social mobility in our profession, particularly from those our local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Napthens wants to ensure under-represented backgrounds can gain the appropriate level of knowledge to make the right educational choices, and when they’ve done that, the access to pathways to help them build a career in law.

Rt Hon Justine Greening speaking at the Breaking down barriers to launch event

“With many career choices available in law firms, it’s vital we’re at the forefront of education and insight into our profession, so a significant cross-section of society know this is an option for their vocation.

“By playing our part and being involved in projects like Breaking down barriers to law, we hope the next generation will see the widest range of demographics working at Napthens and in the wider legal profession.”

Napthens has already partnered with a number of Further Education establishments, support the firm’s investment in first generation law undergraduates and proactively engaging with first-generation students and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds about a career in law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the event, Chair of the Breaking Down Barriers Commission and former member of Sir Keir Starmer’s Shadow Cabinet, Nick Forbes CBE said:“The Breaking Down Barriers to Law project, and this Action Plan, demonstrates the positive impact that working in partnership can bring. In a sector that is critical to the economy, this collaboration has seen a laser-like focus on the elements that are essential to creating career pathways beyond the traditional networks of the right family, school or university, if it is to open up opportunities to those from disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds.

“I hope that it will inspire others in the legal sector, and in professional services more widely, who may be at different stages in their social mobility journey, to consider how they might also take the steps that will deliver equality of opportunity in their businesses.”

Rt Hon Justine Greening said: “I am incredibly proud of the work that this Breaking Down Barriers to Law Taskforce has undertaken. By pooling their resources, sharing insights and demonstrating sector-leading best practice, the participating firms have demonstrated real commitment to delivering social impact in the areas they serve.

“The frank discussions on the challenges facing the legal sector as they seek to address the issue of poor social mobility were wide-ranging and constructive and have helped inform the recommendations for future action in the report which are demanding but achievable. The project has shown how collaboration and partnership can make a significant impact on the development of positive solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The legal sector has long been seen as a closed shop for many who might aspire to work in it. There has been undoubted progress – and the best practice featured in the report shows the difference that tailored action can make - but there is still much more to do.