Lancashire heads to the polls for the local elections on Thursday, when voters will choose a new county councillor for their area.

Ahead of the big vote, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) has given all the parties contesting two or more seats a final chance to make a pitch for public support.

The Conservatives currently control Lancashire County Council and have done so since 2017. At this week’s poll, a party will need to secure 43 seats or more to achieve a majority on the 84-seat authority.

The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last election – is:

Conservatives – 46 seats

Labour – 26 seats

Liberal Democrats – 2 seats

Green Party – 2 seats

Reform UK – 2 seats

Independents – 5 seats

Vacancies – 1 seat

The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.

The Liberal Democrats are fielding 62 candidates, the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition are standing eight, Our West Lancashire have put forward four, the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom two and the UK Independence Party and the Workers Party of Great Britain one each.

Meanwhile, 23 independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are standing across 20 divisions (see list below).

Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.

For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people. Polling stations are open between 7am and 10pm.

Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.

In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact your local district council.

When the LDRS offered each of the parties fielding two or more candidates 250 words to try to persuade you to put your cross in their box, this is what they had to say…

CONSERVATIVES

(Contesting all seats)

. | Conservatives

Our vision for Lancashire is to make it a place everyone can live their best life through stronger communities, a growing economy and high-quality public services.

We have a track record of strong financial management, caring for the vulnerable, protecting the environment and supporting economic growth.

We have worked tirelessly with partners to secure a Combined County Authority devolution deal bringing millions of pounds from Whitehall into Lancashire.

Only Conservatives have a plan going forward, which is why we need your support.

Better lives for all

We want Lancashire to be the best place to raise a family, thrive as an adult and for people to remain independent. Our priorities are to provide every child with the best start

in life, support families through our family hubs and enhance wellbeing and happiness for everyone.

We want people to have healthier lives, reduced health disparities, higher educational achievement, earlier support for families and inclusive services for children with special educational needs.

Prioritising highway funding and transport infrastructure

We are investing more than ever in our roads – fixing potholes, targeting repairs and inspecting roads regularly. We are improving the public transport infrastructure to provide smoother and faster travel, reducing congestion and delays.

Financial security and economic ambition

We maintain robust financial management to guarantee the security and stability of public resources. This approach provides a solid foundation for delivering services and protecting public interests.

We are committed to driving economic growth and prosperity for all. Our focus is on equipping residents with skills for rewarding jobs and attracting business investment.

LABOUR

(Contesting all seats)

Labour

Lancashire Labour know that we live in a fantastic county, filled with great people, full of ideas and creativity – packed with people with a great work ethic and brimming with potential.

However, there is no doubt that the county council is not doing its bit to ensure that this potential is realised.

Labour has a plan, though. It is a plan based around five distinct missions that seek to address the challenges we know people face.

A fairer Lancashire

Giving everyone the opportunity to get on in life by investing in growing industries and increasing opportunities.

A cleaner Lancashire

Everyone deserves to live somewhere they are proud of. That’s why we will protect our green spaces and take climate action seriously.

A healthier Lancashire

Good health is vital to a good life. We will roll out family wellbeing centres and increase support to community groups.

A safer Lancashire

We will work to bring back neighbourhood policing, take tough action on crime and anti-social behaviour and halve violence against women and girls.

A better-connected Lancashire

We will fix pothole-ridden roads, reduce disruption from roadworks and work to bring buses back under public control. We will invest in transport for the future, with better trains and more EV charging points.

And for children with special educational needs and disabilities, Labour has a fully-costed plan to bring the waiting list for this service down by 90 percent. Improving services for those most vulnerable families and children will be an absolute focus for an incoming Labour administration.

GREEN PARTY

(Contesting all seats)

Green Party

Invest in the green economy, reduce carbon emissions

***seize the potential in the green skills sector – the fastest-growing part of the economy – for skilled jobs and training;

***invest to save in clean energy – the county council should invest in renewable energy generation on its land;

***support innovation, digital businesses and electronics manufacturing;

***enable small businesses, tourism and culture to thrive.

Affordable and cosy homes – in the right places

***enable affordable homes schemes on county-owned land and property conversions with high energy efficiency standards.

Supporting local communities and vulnerable people

***focus on the prevention of crime through restoring funding for youth services and community-based policing;

***invest in public health and more accessible, prompt mental health needs assessments for children and adolescents;

***prioritise resilience against flooding.

Green spaces and public realm for people and wildlife

***defend and support nature to recover on county-owned land;

**use county assets to support local food growing and markets.

A transport system for clean air and liveable streets

***fix our roads so they are safe for all road users;

***re-regulate buses so all areas have reliable, integrated services;

***use developer contributions and a percentage of the highways budget to invest in safer cycling and walking – not as an afterthought to road schemes;

***local priorities such as pedestrian crossings.

Keep the local in local government

***Labour’s plans for mega-sized councils will cost millions and should come with more funding for basic services.

***Greens are not against ‘unitary’ councils in principle, but proposals must be carefully thought through, ensure public accountability, keep services locally controlled and have residents’ support.

REFORM UK

(Contesting all seats)

Reform UK

Reform UK Lancashire is about putting the people of Lancashire right at the very forefront of decision making by Lancashire County Council.

We will do this by changing all LCC reports to include an assessment of the impact of any decision on residents.

This same process will be adopted to examine the budget passed by the previous Conservative administration. It will be assessed line by line and, if individual budget items fail to benefit residents, they will be reviewed.

There is real concern the county council will not be able to make the £100m of savings needed to balance the books over the next two years, because they failed to make £50m of savings last year. All spending commitments made by Reform are based on the budget left by the Conservative administration being balanced. We will instruct independent auditors to review the budget as soon as we take control.

Residents have said in many polls that potholes/road repairs are the biggest concern. Reform will stop the £30.8m of cuts in the highways budget in 2026/27 and 2027/28. This will keep the investment at £74.5m to address the £479m of repairs required to bring roads up to acceptable standard.

Reform believe Lancashire residents should decide through a referendum if they want the additional cost of a mayor and if they wish to keep Lancashire’s existing two-tier council system preserving the districts.

Lancashire desperately needs growth. Reform will be pro Lancashire business, encouraging enterprise and delivering much needed prosperity to improve the lives of its residents.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

(Contesting 62 out of 84 seats – see complete candidate list below for details)

Liberal Democrats

Lancashire is an incredible place. Our home has world class businesses, a proud cultural heritage, beautiful nature all around us and some of the best people you could ever wish to meet.

What Lancashire doesn’t have is a great county council. Our roads, our school planning, our care system isn’t what it should be. It doesn’t have to be this way. You, your family, your neighbours and your community all deserve better.

The Lib Dems in Lancashire want to improve services for all of us. But there are no quick fixes – any political party that gives you simplistic solutions to complex problems is either fooling themselves, or worse, deliberately lying to you.

Liberal Democrats in Lancashire have put forward millions of pounds more than the ruling Conservatives to fix potholes and improve our roads. For years we have also called for greater funding for youth workers, safer roads and policies to help our natural environment.

Across the country, areas that were once considered safe Conservative seats now have hard working Lib Dem MPs and councillors representing them. Labour’s horrendous start in Government has also meant Labour voters are switching to support the Liberal Democrats in greater numbers than any other party, according to a YouGov poll earlier this month.

Vote Liberal Democrat and you will get a community champion that will never take you for granted. You’ll get someone that will fight for you every week, in your neighbourhood and in the council chamber.

TRADE UNIONIST AND SOCIALIST COALITION

(Contesting the Chorley Central, Chorley North, Clayton with Whittle, Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley, Hoghton with Wheelton, Leyland Central, Leyland South and Preston East divisions only)

Trade Unionist and Socialist coalition

The Trades Unionist and Socialist Coalition are the only party with clear ‘no cuts, no privatisation’ policies.

Our policy pledges are:

***to keep hospital services in NHS hospitals, to centralise budgets that will both maintain funds for public facilities and remove private profit margins that strip away our NHS services;

***work with schools to bring SEND services closer to home, repurposing expensive, lengthy and disruptive travel costs to serve our children, not private business. By investing in our children now, we reduce long term costs and maintain happy populations, all contributing to our communities;

***actively develop pathways in social care sectors to benefit local people. Work collaboratively with NHS and local authorities to overcome the 50 percent budget reduction being implemented on our health authority;

***invest in council-owned adult social housing run directly by local authorities and not underperforming housing associations, as part of long-term building and redevelopment plans, ensuring green builds and homes truly affordable to the people of Lancashire;

***work with businesses to transform our local job opportunities away from war to green innovative jobs that benefit whole communities and also beyond;

***bring local services back in house, not for profits. Working with unions to ensure staff get paid for the work they do, starting with social care support officers;

***use first-hand experience to instigate initiatives as a sustainable procurement officer to integrate bold environmental sustainability plans into housing, social care and procurement processes and policies; to be the alternative voice ensuring increased services, fair working conditions and green alternatives above cuts and profit.

OUR WEST LANCASHIRE

(Contesting the Ormskirk, Skelmersdale East, Skelmersdale West and West Lancashire East divisions only)

Our West Lancashire

West Lancashire is on the county’s edge and is neglected by the county council, while the two main parties take it for granted.

Taking two examples: the county council has published its new plan for Lancashire. West Lancashire is not mentioned in the entire document. There are 10 specific economic development projects supported. Most of them are close to Preston and none involve West Lancashire.

West Lancashire regularly tops the league table for the most road defects. This winter, 28 road defects were reported every day in our part of Lancashire and the Conservative highways chief refused to come to discuss matters.

Our West Lancashire’s candidates all have experience of achieving results forresidents on the local district council and will argue for our patch at County Hall.

The plan to build more than 400 houses on the county council land at Glenburn, in Skelmersdale, needs to change to include provision of a community sports village.

Our West Lancashire would re-establish seven-day operation at all household waste and recycling centres and use technology to scrap the requirement to pre-book vans and trailers.

On road repairs, we have a five-point plan, including changing the current system which sees potholes repaired in a strict list/priority order and instead fix all the potholes in a neighbourhood at the same time, reducing travel time and costs. We would also explore the localisation of road repairs. Road repair with local, on-the ground oversight should mean better quality repairs.

ALLIANCE FOR DEMOCRACY AND FREEDOM

(Contesting the St Annes North and St. Annes South divisions only)

Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

At the Alliance for Democracy and Freedom (ADF) Party, we believe power belongs to you, not the party.

With no party whip system, our candidates answer to their constituents – not a party hierarchy. You decide what matters and how you should be represented.

We champion personal responsibility and minimal state interference – supporting, not controlling. The law must be applied fairly and equally to all, and the state’s role is to create a thriving environment for everyone, not just big business.

ADF stands firmly behind our farmers, industries and services. Public sector partnerships should be cost-effective and, wherever possible, locally delivered. We’ll end the postcode lottery for healthcare, education and essential services.

Our candidates are rooted in the community. Having lived and worked here for many years and worked in both the private and public sectors within the area, they understand the unique needs of local residents and small businesses.

They are committed to upgrading roads and transport, boosting tourism and footfall for local shops and backing our farmers to safeguard food security. They will fight to protect access to GPs, dentists, banks and local policing, and hold water companies accountable for coastal pollution.

ADF will oppose extreme net-zero policies that threaten livelihoods and challenge the disruption caused by Morecambe offshore wind farm developments, whilst endeavouring to maintain the area’s unique heritage.

Your voice. Your choice. Your future – with Alliance for Democracy and Freedom.

ONE-CANDIDATE PARTIES

There are two parties fielding just one candidate each at the Lancashire County Council poll, as below:

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain

PENDLE

Nelson East

Les Beswick – UK Independence Party

THE INDEPENDENTS

These are the independent candidates standing across the county, broken down by district and division.

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Maheen Kamran

Javad Mokhammad

Burnley North East

Usman Arif

Padiham and Burnley West

Melissa Semmens

CHORLEY

Chorley North

Moira Crawford

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins

Edward Oldfield

Fylde South

Noreen Griffiths

Lytham

Mark Bamforth

Carole Elaine Harrison

PENDLE

Brierfield and Nelson West

Mohammed Iqbal

Nelson East

Azhar Ali

PRESTON

Preston Central East

Michael Lavalette

Preston City

Yousuf Motala

Preston North

Qasim Silman Ajmi

Preston South East

Almas Razakazi

Preston South West

Emma Ruth Mead

RIBBLE VALLEY

Clitheroe

Ian Frank Brown

Longridge with Bowland

Robert Walker

Ribble Valley North East

David Birtwhistle

Ribble Valley South West

John Russell Fletcher

WYRE

Poulton-le-Fylde

Jayden Gaskin

Wyre Rural Central

Sarah Collinge

COMPLETE CANDIDATE LIST

Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all 437 candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.

Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.

BURNLEY

Burnley Central East

Simon John Bonney – Conservatives

Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain

Alex Hall – Green Party

Maheen Kamran – Independent

Javad Mokhammad – Independent

Gavin Theaker – Reform UK

Hannah Till – Labour

Burnley Central West

Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats

Martyn Hurt – Green Party

Dylan Manning – Labour

Liam Thomson – Reform UK

Don Whitaker – Conservatives

Burnley North East

Usman Arif – Independent

Jim Halstead – Reform UK

Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party

Susan Nutter – Conservatives

Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour

Burnley Rural

Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats

Gemma Haigh – Labour

Jack Simon Launer – Green Party

Mark Poulton – Reform UK

Cosima Towneley – Conservatives

Burnley South West

Jane Curran – Green Party

Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK

Neil Mottershead – Conservatives

Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats

Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour

Padiham and Burnley West

Daniel Armitage – Labour

Janet Hall – Green Party

Alan Hosker – Conservatives

Thomas Pickup – Reform UK

Melissa Semmens – Independent

CHORLEY

Chorley Central

Michaela Cmorej – Reform UK

Debbie Brotherton – Green Party

Jennifer Jane Hurley – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Peter Malpas – Conservatives

Chris Snow – Labour

Chorley North

Anne Calderbank – Green Party

Sam Chapman – Conservatives

Moira Crawford – Independent

Hasina Khan – Labour

Aamir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Martin Topp – Reform UK

Chorley Rural East

Sue Baines – Conservatives

Simon Cash – Green Party

David Golden – Liberal Democrats

Greg Heath – Reform UK

Kim Snape – Labour

Chorley Rural West

Sef Churchill – Green Party

Braeden Irvine – Conservatives

Rowan Patrick Power – Liberal Democrats

Mark Wade – Reform UK

Alan Whittaker – Labour

Chorley South

Julia Louise Berry – Labour

Olga Cash – Green Party

Zoe Anastasia Curtis – Liberal Democrats

Lee Hutchinson – Reform UK

Christine Turner – Conservatives

Clayton with Whittle

Mark Edward Clifford – Labour

Amy Louise Coxley – Green Party

George David Ikin – Reform UK

Greg Morgan – Conservatives

Gail Patricia Ormston – Liberal Democrats

Carole Ann Sasaki – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Euxton, Buckshaw and Astley

Jonathan Close – Reform UK

Mark Frost – Liberal Democrats

Jacob Neal – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Aidy Riggott – Conservatives

Gillian Frances Sharples – Labour

Pauline Margaret Summers – Green Party

Hoghton with Wheelton

John Clemson – Reform UK

Alan Cullens – Conservatives

Penelope Dawber – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen John Fenn – Liberal Democrats

Mike Graham – Labour

Jon Royle – Green Party

FYLDE

Fylde East

Peter Collins – Independent

Phil Glaysher – Labour

Edward Oldfield – Independent

Joshua Connor Roberts – Reform UK

Tony Wellings – Conservatives

Brenden Wilkinson – Green Party

Fylde South

David Michael Dwyer – Reform UK

Noreen Griffiths – Independent

Sandra Pitman – Conservatives

Jed Sullivan – Labour

Jayne Walsh – Green Party

Fylde West

Mark St. John Qualter – Reform UK

John Rossall Singleton – Conservatives

Natalya Kristen Ganley Stone – Labour

Peter Walsh – Green Party

Lytham

Tim Ashton – Conservatives

Mark Bamforth – Independent

Robin Darling – Green Party

Christine Marshall – Liberal Democrat

Alan Norris – Labour

David Green – Reform UK

Carole Elaine Harrison – Independent

St Annes North

Peter Ian Buckley – Conservatives

Debra Karen Challinor – Reform UK

Peter Andrew Cranie – Green Party

Joanne Gardner – Liberal Democrats

Valerie Lewis-Williams – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Peter Tavernor – Labour

St Annes South

Maria Deery – Green Party

Viki Miller – Labour

Cheryl Morrison – Alliance for Democracy and Freedom

Stephen Robert Edward Phillips – Liberal Democrats

Steve Rigby – Conservatives

Gus Scott – Reform UK

HYNDBURN

Accrington North

Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives

Clare Pritchard – Labour

Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party

Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK

Accrington South

David James Heap – Conservatives

Graham Jones – Labour

Ashley Joynes – Reform UK

Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party

Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central

Sohail Asghar – Green Party

Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK

Munsif Dad – Labour

Mohammed Younis – Conservatives

Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors

Noordad Aziz – Labour

Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party

Jordan John Fox – Reform UK

Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives

Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party

Zak Khan – Conservatives

Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK

Kate Walsh – Labour

Oswaldtwistle

Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives

Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK

Nancy Mills – Green Party

Caitlin Pritchard – Labour

LANCASTER

Heysham

Graeme Paul Austin – Reform UK

Sheldon Kent – Liberal Democrats

Catherine Potter – Labour

George Paul Thomson – Green Party

Andrew Paul Gardiner – Conservatives

Lancaster Central

Gina Dowding – Green Party

Thomas William Inman – Conservatives

Derek Kaye – Liberal Democrats

Rob Kelly – Reform UK

Fran Wild – Labour

Lancaster East

Sam Elliot Charlesworth – Labour

Phil Dunster – Liberal Democrats

Connor James Winter – Conservatives

Paul Byron Stubbins – Green Party

Michael Sean Kershaw – Reform UK

Lancaster Rural East

Shaun Patrick Crimmins – Reform UK

Geoff Eales – Labour

Peter James Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Sally Ann Shelley Maddocks – Green Party

Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott – Conservatives

Lancaster Rural North

Graham John Dalton – Reform UK

Alan Greenwell – Liberal Democrats

Sonny Remmer-Riley – Labour

Sue Tyldesley – Green Party

Phillippa Williamson – Conservatives

Lancaster South East

Lee David Garner – Reform UK

Daniel Robert Kirk – Conservatives

Erica Ruth Estelle Lewis – Labour

Malcolm Martin – Liberal Democrats

Hamish Mills – Green Party

Morecambe Central

Connor Frazer William Graham – Conservatives

Paul Bernard Hart – Liberal Democrats

Gary Andrew Kniveton – Reform UK

Patrick McMurray – Green Party

Margaret Pattison – Labour

Morecambe North

Sara-Louise Dobson – Green Party

Stuart Morris – Conservative

Jackson Stubbs – Labour

James Pilling – Liberal Democrats

Russell Robert Walsh – Reform UK

Morecambe South

Keith William Budden – Conservatives

Melanie Forrest – Green Party

Martin Gawith – Labour

Bill Jackson – Liberal Democrats

Brian Edward Moore – Reform UK

Skerton

Charles Edwards – Conservatives

James Harvey – Liberal Democrats

Andrew Robert Otway – Green Party

Hilda Jean Parr – Labour

Martyn Sutton – Reform UK

PENDLE

Brierfield and Nelson West

Irfan Ayub – Conservatives

Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour

Scott Cunliffe – Green Party

Mohammed Iqbal – Independent

Susan Land – Liberal Democrats

Christine Stables – Reform UK

Nelson East

Azhar Ali – Independent

Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives

Les Beswick – UK Independence Party

Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK

Nicki James Shepherd – Labour

Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats

Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party

Pendle Central

Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK

Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats

Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party

Philip Heyworth – Labour

Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives

Pendle Hill

Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour

Howard Hartley – Conservatives

Annette Marti – Green Party

John Metcalfe – Reform UK

Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats

Pendle Rural

Euan Robert Clouston – Labour

Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK

Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party

Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour

David Hartley – Liberal Democrats

Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK

Jane Pratt – Conservatives

Jenny Purcell – Conservatives

David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats

Jane Wood – Green Party

PRESTON

Preston Central East

Frank De Molfetta – Labour

Darrin Anthony Greggans – Reform UK

Al-Yasa Khan – Conservatives

George Kulbacki – Liberal Democrats

Michael Lavalette – Independent

Callum Taylor – Green Party

Preston Central West

Matthew John Brown – Labour

Joe Custodio – Reform UK

Frankie Kennedy – Conservatives

Mike Peak – Liberal Democrats

Jennifer Robinson – Green Party

Preston City

Connor Joseph Dwyer – Labour

Holly Harrison – Green Party

Tayo Korede – Conservatives

Yousuf Motala – Independent

Scott Andrew Pye – Reform UK

Julie Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Preston East

Edward Craven – Liberal Democrats

Geoffrey Allan Fielden – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Anna Josephine Hindle – Labour

Luke Parker – Reform UK

John Paul Ross – Green Party

Keith Sedgewick – Conservatives

Preston North

Qasim Silman Ajmi – Independent

Fiona Duke – Liberal Democrats

Maxwell Owen Green – Conservatives

Charles Parkinson – Green Party

Alex Harry Charles Sharples – Reform UK

Samir Vohra – Labour

Preston Rural

Millie Barber – Green Party

Daniel Guise – Liberal Democrats

Maria Jones – Reform UK

Sue Whittam – Conservatives

Valerie Wise – Labour

Preston South East

Jenny Mein – Labour

Andy Pratt – Conservatives

Almas Razakazi – Independent

John Rutter – Liberal Democrats

Marion Seed – Green Party

Nigel Leith Wilson – Reform UK

Preston South West

Kevin Brockbank – Conservative

Laura Jane Dalton – Green Party

Mark Jewell – Liberal Democrats

Nweeda Khan – Labour

Emma Ruth Mead – Independent

Lee Slater – Reform UK

Preston West

Trevor Hart – Conservatives

Michael Christopher McGowan – Labour

John Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jemma Louise Rushe – Reform UK

Dan Thompson – Green Party

RIBBLE VALLEY

Clitheroe

Ian Frank Brown – Independent

Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK

Sue Hind – Conservatives

Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats

Anne E Peplow – Green Party

Mike Graveston – Labour

Longridge with Bowland

Ian Duxbury – Reform UK

Stuart Hirst – Conservatives

Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats

Adam McMeekin – Green Party

Kieren Spencer – Labour

Robert Walker – Independent

Ribble Valley North East

David Berryman – Conservatives

David Birtwhistle – Independent

Ged Mirfin – Reform UK

Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party

Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats

Mike Willcox – Labour

Ribble Valley South West

Steve Atkinson – Reform UK

John Russell Fletcher – Independent

Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour

Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party

Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats

Alan Schofield – Conservatives

ROSSENDALE

Mid Rossendale

Bob Bauld – Green Party

Clive Balchin – Reform UK

John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives

Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour

Rossendale East

Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats

Julie Adshead – Green Party

Jackie Oakes – Labour

Jenny Rigby – Conservatives

Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK

Rossendale South

Joanne Ash – Reform UK

Simon Holland – Conservatives

Liz Mcinnes – Labour

John Payne – Green Party

Rossendale West

Samara Barnes – Labour

Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives

Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK

Jacob Rorke – Green Party

Whitworth & Bacup

Vivienne Hall – Green Party

Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour

Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK

Scott Smith – Conservatives

SOUTH RIBBLE

Leyland Central

Mary Green – Conservatives

Arif Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Alan Swindells – Liberal Democrats

Matthew Vincent Tomlinson – Labour

Hannah Alice Whalley – Reform UK

Emma Elisabeth Winterleigh – Green Party

Leyland South

Ellie Close – Reform UK

Tahir Khansaheb – Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Stephen Philip McHugh – Liberal Democrats

Jayne Louise Rear – Conservatives

Wes Roberts – Labour

Ceri Sian Turner – Green Party

Lostock Hall & Bamber Bridge

Jeff Couperthwaite – Conservatives

Simon Gummer – Reform UK

Clare Hunter – Labour

Samuel Paul Winterleigh – Green Party

Tim Young – Liberal Democrats

Moss Side and Farrington

Andy Blake – Reform UK

Michael Anthony Green – Conservatives

Anthony Sims – Green Party

Graham Michael Smith – Liberal Democrats

Paul Wharton-Hardman – Labour

Penwortham East and Walton-le-Dale

Sue Broady – Green Party

Joan Mary Burrows – Conservatives

Clare Burton-Johnson – Liberal Democrats

Lorenzo More – Reform UK

Elaine Stringfellow – Labour

Penwortham West

Wayne Griffiths – Reform UK

David Howarth – Liberal Democrats

Heike McMurray – Green Party

Ian Danny Watkinson – Labour

Paul Watson – Conservatives

South Ribble East

Fred Cottam – Reform UK

Clare Hales – Green Party

Chris Lomax – Labour

Paul Anthony Valentine – Liberal Democrats

Barrie Yates – Conservatives

South Ribble West

James Joseph Gleeson – Labour

Tom Lord – Reform UK

Angela Turner – Liberal Democrats

Gareth Paul Watson – Conservatives

Christine Jane Winter – Green Party

WEST LANCASHIRE

Burscough and Rufford

Gareth Dowling – Labour

Richard Edwards – Reform UK

Neil Pollington – Liberal Democrats

Eddie Pope – Conservatives

Jeanette M Rimmer – Green Party

Ormskirk

Paul Hamby – Green Party

Nikki Hennessy – Labour

Gordon Paul Johnson – Our West Lancashire

Paul Greenall – Reform UK

Bruce Porteous – Conservatives

Skelmersdale Central

Terence Aldridge – Labour

Susan Carole Brake – Conservatives

Simon Evans – Reform UK

Neil D Jackson – Green Party

Vincent John Lucker – Liberal Democrats

Skelmersdale East

John Fillis – Labour

Paul French – Green Party

Julie Ann Peel – Conservatives

Neil Ronald Pye – Our West Lancashire

Nigel Swales – Reform UK

Skelmersdale West

Tom Marsh-Pritchard – Our West Lancashire

Edwin G Black – Green Party

Peter John Chandler – Liberal Democrats

Julie Patricia Gibson – Labour

Ella Worthington – Reform UK

Ruth Melling – Conservatives

West Lancashire East

Robert Murrin Bailey – Conservatives

Richard S Taylor – Green Party

Damian John Owen – Labour

Ellis Thomas Newton – Reform UK

Adrian Edward Owens – Our West Lancashire

West Lancashire North

Anne Mary Fennell – Labour

Thomas Andrew De Freitas – Conservatives

Mike Harris – Reform UK

Charlotte M Houltram – Green Party

Tina Maria Stringfellow – Liberal Democrats

West Lancashire West

Leon Graham – Reform UK

Paul Hennessy – Labour

Ben I Lowe – Green Party

Ruxandra Trandafoiu – Liberal Democrats

David Alexander Westley – Conservatives

WYRE

Cleveleys East

Sarah Punshon – Green Party

James Crawford – Reform UK

Andrea Kay – Conservatives

Harry Thomas Swatton – Labour

Cleveleys South and Carleton

Luke Meeks – Green Party

Ian Northwood – Conservatives

Rebecca Potter – Liberal Democrats

Jan Schofield – Reform UK

Peter David Wright – Labour

Fleetwood East

Daniel Neil Bye – Green Party

Sandra Finch – Liberal Democrats

JJ Fitzgerald – Conservatives

David Charles Shaw – Reform UK

Victoria Jane Ruth Wells – Labour

Fleetwood West and Cleveleys West

Mary Juliet Belshaw – Labour

Stephen Clarke – Conservatives

Georgia Everill – Green Party

Alice Jones – Reform UK

Joanne Joyner – Liberal Democrats

Poulton-le-Fylde

Alf Clempson – Conservatives

Barbara Ann Mead-Mason – Green Party

Cheryl Jane Raynor – Labour

Paul Ellison – Reform UK

Jayden Gaskin – Independent

Sean Little – Liberal Democrats

Thornton and Hambleton

Nigel Alderson – Reform UK

Jeremy Dable – Liberal Democrats

James Matthew Mason – Labour

Monique Rembowski – Green Party

John Samuel Clarke Shedwick – Conservatives

Wyre Rural Central

Tom Briggs – Green Party

Sarah Collinge – Independent

Paul Lambert Fairhurst – Conservatives

John Stephen Moore – Labour

Matthew Jacques Salter – Reform UK

Rene Van Mierlo – Liberal Democrats

Wyre Rural East

Oliver James Bonser – Labour

Neil Darby – Liberal Democrats

Caroline Elizabeth Montague – Green Party

James David Tomlinson – Reform UK

Shaun Gerard Turner – Conservatives

Remember: for the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will also need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.