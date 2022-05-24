Labour vetoes Tory bid to seize key Blackpool Council roles

Council chamber roles have been agreed

The ruling Labour group has instead appointed its members to chair scrutiny committees whose role is to examine decisions made by the executive, as well as holding their own inquiries into key issues.

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, argued it made more sense for opposition councillors to lead scrutiny.

But an amendment was thrown out at the council's annual meeting.

Following the ruling, he said: "I wanted to see a scrutiny system in the council where the party in control would have their executive decisions scrutinised by a committee chaired by a member of the opposition, not one of their own.

"This would ensure a balanced overview of any of the Labour council's executive.

"It would give the residents of Blackpool the confidence that major decisions that impact our town are being scrutinised with impartiality and also provide the executive with an additional level of credibility in regard to their actions."

However the Labour group voted against the proposals meaning its councillors will chair the scrutiny committees with opposition councillors taking on vice-chairmanships for each committee, as has been the case in previous years.

It means Coun Fred Jackson (Labour) remains chair of the tourism, economy and communities scrutiny committee with Coun Gerard Walsh (Conservative) as vice-chair.

Coun Paula Burdess (Labour) will chair the children and young people's scrutiny committee, with Coun Andrew Stansfield (Conservative) as vice-chair.

Coun Kim Critchley (Labour) will chair adult social care and health, with Coun Michele Scott (Conservative) as vice-chair.

The other main committees will be chaired by Coun Paul Galley (Conservative, audit committee), Coun David Owen (Labour, planning committee) and Coun Adrian Hutton (Labour, licensing committee).

Coun Maxine Callow (Non-aligned Independent) has been re-appointed as lead member for scrutiny.

Membership of committees is decided in relation to the political make-up of the council.