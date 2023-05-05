The Conservatives secured 14 seats, while none of the other parties were successful.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of the Labour group, said their clear manifesto had resonated with people on the doorstep.

She said: "The Conservatives locally and nationally are in chaos.

The winning Labour group after the count at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

"We have had thousands of doorstep conversations with residents and time and time again they told us they felt let down and ignored because the Conservatives do not understand the difficulties working people are struggling with.

"We have been very clear in our manifesto and people can see our plans are in progress.

"We are incredibly delighted the people of Blackpool have given us their trust and are looking forward to continuing the work we are doing in the town."

At the last elections in 2019, Labour secured a majority of 23 to 15 Conservatives and four independents.

Labour group leader Lynn Williams (left) looks tense as she awaits her result

Over the term of office, this had changed to 20 Labour councillors, with 13 Conservatives and nine independents.

Coun Paul Galley, spokesperson for the Conservative group, said while they had not made many gains, the party was creating a new base in the town to build from.

He said: "While it may appear to some that nothing has changed, everything has changed.

"The average age of the group has gone down by 20 years, there are more females and there is a general view Blackpool Conservatism needs to represent something more positive that is fundamental to delivering the needs of the people of Blackpool.

Chief executive Neil Jack announcing the result for Squires Gate which was won by the Conservatives

"I got the biggest vote of any Blackpool councillor and that demonstrates the direction we are going - very community focused aimed at building happiness."

The results mean some familiar faces have lost their seats - with longstanding councillor Maxine Callow losing out in Norbreck, along with former Conservative group leader Tony Williams, after both stood as independents.

Maxine said: "It is disappointing, but that's democracy and the wish of the people.

"Tony and I had a good campaign, but I have had a good run for my money and I'd like to thank everyone who voted for me."

Counting the votes

A former Mayor of Blackpool, she has served two terms from 1983 until 1995, before being re-elected in 2000.

But Labour stalwart Fred Jackson is looking forward to a further four years after retaining his seat in Victoria ward after 43 years on the council.

He said: "I enjoy what I am doing although sometimes we can't deliver everything we want. However it's great to represent the ward and do things for the people of Blackpool."

Turnout was 27 per cent, compared to 29 per cent at the 2019 local elections.

The winning candidates in each ward are -

Anchorsholme - Paul Galley (Conservative) and Anita Cooper (Conservative)

Bispham - Tony Warne (Conservative) and Paul Wilshaw (Conservative)

Bloomfield - Melissa Fenlon (Labour) and Jim Hobson (Labour)

Brunswick - Laura Marshall (Labour) and Matthew Thomas (Labour)

Claremont - Ivan Taylor (Labour) and Lynn Williams (Labour)

Clifton - Paula Burdess (Labour) and Alistair Humphreys (Labour)

Greenlands - Dave Flanagan (Labour) and Julie Jones (Labour)

Hawes Side - Neal Brookes (Labour) and Kim Critchley (Labour)

Highfield - Peter Hunter (Labour) and Bradley Mitchell (Conservative)

Ingthorpe - Jon Bamborough (Labour) and Jo Farrell (Labour)

Layton - Kath Benson (Labour) and John Boughton (Labour)

Marton - Shaun Brookes (Labour) and Sarah Smith (Labour)

Norbreck - Emma Ellison (Conservative) and Julie Sloman (Conservative)

Park - Gillian Campbell (Labour) and Adrian Hoyle (Labour)

Squires Gate - Gerard Walsh (Conservative) and Carl Mitchell (Conservative)

Stanley - Graham Baker (Conservative) and Jason Roberts (Conservative)

Talbot - Jane Hugo (Labour) and Mark Smith (Labour)

Tyldesley - Lisette Roe (Labour) and Portia Webb (Labour

Victoria - Fred Jackson (Labour) and Pam Brookes (Labour)

Warbreck - Danny Scott (Conservative) and Michele Scott (Conservative)