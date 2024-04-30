Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer made his second visit to Blackpool in three weeks as the crucial Blackpool South by-election looms on Thursday.

The leader of the opposition was at the Winter Gardens to address around 800 delegates attending the annual conference of retail trade union Usdaw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Keir Starmer addressing the Usdaw conference in Blackpool

He recalled how the Empress Ballroom had witnessed many key moments in Labour's history as he battles to become the next Prime Minister. But ahead of a probable General Election later this year, residents in Blackpool South will go to the polls on Thursday following the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton.

Sir Keir said the by-election was "hugely important to show that the changed Labour party that I lead is making progress in places like Blackpool, but it is equally important for the project of national renewal that I am determined the Labour government will put in place".

He said this included support for small businesses, especially when it came to revitalising the high street where many stores have become the victims of shoplifting with staff also facing increasing abuse.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after his speech, Sir Keir said the police now failed to investigate shoplifting when the value of goods was less than £200 "and if it's a small corner shop in Blackpool, it's a big deal".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer speaking in Blackpool

That was why he intends to introduce tougher legislation to scrap the £200 rule if Labour forms the next government. Priorities would also include supporting small businesses to compete against online giants such as Amazon and tackling anti-social behaviour with 1,500 additional police officers and PCSOs proposed for the North West.

He said: "Everyone knows where people are gathering and where anti-social behaviour is happening. Respect orders would ensure there is no such area as a no-go zone. We need more police out in the neighbourhoods, not stuck behind desks and with new powers which are the Respect orders. The impact it has on people is huge. People say it is low level but it isn't."

Sir Keir said tourism in towns like Blackpool was "hugely important", and while ruling out a tourism minister, he did say there needed to be "someone whose day job ensured tourism thrived."

He added: "Tourism will only thrive though if we do the other things. Tourism will not thrive if we don't deal with anti-social behaviour, tourism will not thrive if we don't deal with protecting retail workers, hotel workers, staff in shops in Blackpool from abuse. So the two go together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad