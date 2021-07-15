Labour leader Keir Starmer visiting Blackpool today

He will hold a series of meetings and events across the resort during a two day visit to launch Labour proposals including a £15bn children’s recovery plan.

During his visit he will be meeting youth groups and hospitality workers and taking part in a walkabout on the Promenade.

His proposals include breakfast clubs and small group tutoring to help children catch up, mental health support in schools and an extension of free school meals.

Keir Starmer is visiting Blackpool today (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Speaking ahead of his visit, Mr Starmer said: “I’ve got plans to create opportunities for everyone, and I’m looking forward to debating them with local people in Blackpool.

“I’ll be having robust conversations with people, particularly those who didn’t vote Labour at the last election.”

Labour lost the Blackpool South seat to Conservative Scott Benton at the 2019 General Election, with Paul Maynard retaining Blackpool North and Cleveleys for the Tories.

Labour proposals also include a jobs promise to ensure every young person away from work for six months is offered an education, training or employment opportunity, and a ‘Make, Buy and Sell More in Britain’ pledge to help bring the jobs of the future to towns like Blackpool.

Mr Starmer said: “For too long, politics has felt too remote from ordinary people’s lives and opinions.

“That’s why I’ve committed to spending a lot more time outside Westminster this summer, taking Labour’s offer on the road and direct to voters.”

He added: “So in Blackpool I’ll be putting forward Labour’s proposals to create real opportunities across Britain. Opportunities that everyone deserves and that help our country thrive. Whoever you are and wherever you live, you deserve every chance to get on in life.”