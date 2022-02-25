Jump tower plan revealed for Blackpool holiday park

Haven Leisure Limited is seeking planning permission from Blackpool Council to build a seven metre high jump tower at its Marton Mere Holiday Park.

The company has already introduced similar thrills at some of its other parks including at Prestatyn in Wales.

There are two platforms at different heights for people to jump from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans showing the proposed jump tower

A design brief submitted with the application says: “The proposed development forms part of Haven’s ongoing programme of investment to improve and enhance the range of facilities at Marton Mere.

“At a time when the tourism industry is looking to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, it is more important than ever that holiday parks are able to enhance and expand their facilities in order to meet changing demands and customer expectations.

“There is also a requirement to provide more outdoor activities to reflect the expectations of customers for opportunities to spend time in the fresh air as a reaction to Covid 19.

“These proposals are pursued in the spirit of this, looking to ensure that Marton Mere Holiday Park continues to remain an attractive proposition to its guests.”

Part of the site for the proposed jump platform is currently used for adventure golf which would be reduced in size and set out over a revised layout.

First introduced at Haven’s Craig Tara in Ayr, the drop would give holidaymakers the experience of free falling from two different heights onto a massive airbag.

It would be built by Swanage-based JM Adventure which specialises in equipment such as zip wires.