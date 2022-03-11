Jobs for magicians as 30 roles to be created at new Blackpool attraction

Recruitment is currently underway to install a chief executive for the museum, while 10 existing staff who have been working on creating the displays, will be retained, making 40 positions in total.

Alan Cavill, director of regeneration and communications at Blackpool Council, told a meeting of the Audit Committee: “There will be lots of opportunities for local people in the interaction with visitors to the venue.”

An artist's impression of the Showtown museum

Roles will include live performers such as comedians and magicians who would be used at the busiest times of the year, while a team of volunteers will also also help out with tasks such as hosting guests and archiving collections.

Mr Cavill said the museum’s “budget is healthy and shows a reasonable return which would be reinvested back into the museum.”

The attraction will have capacity to hold up to 380 people at any one time, with visitors expected to stay for between and an hour-and-a-half to two hours.

A charitable company called the Blackpool Heritage and Museum Trust will run Showtown after the council’s executive approved a proposal for the new set up.

It will bring the council’s heritage service and the museum under one banner, but the town’s historic collections will remain in the ownership of the council.

The £13m museum will showcase Blackpool’s rich entertainment history in the form of a new attraction for both visitors and residents.