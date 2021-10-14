Introduction of council-run meals-on-wheels service for Blackpool ruled out

A town hall inquiry looked at the meal-on-wheels service

But councillors, who held an inquiry into demand for a mobile hot food scheme for residents in need, said more information should be given out about existing services.

A scrutiny into the issue by members of the council’s adult social care and health scrutiny committee concluded the council should produce a comprehensive leaflet which could be distributed to residents.

A report said “the key issue was a lack of knowledge of the current schemes rather than a need to have a council run scheme”.

It added: “It was recognised that the current schemes were providing a valuable service at an acceptable cost, and that the council should recognise the schemes as of benefit to residents wanting such a scheme and provide publicity and direction towards them where appropriate.”

There are currently two meals-on-wheels providers operating in Blackpool – BCM known as Wiltshire Farm Foods and Live Happy which operates from Warren Manor care centre in Anchorsholme.

It is now hoped to distribute an information leaflet prior to Christmas this year.