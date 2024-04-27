Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Blackpool born and bred candidate, who is the founder of the successful Amazing Grace charity supporting homeless people, says he will passionately campaign for Blackpool with his focus set on creating a film studio - to rival Pinewood Studios - in the constituency.

His vision would include a state-of-the-art studio, with his eyes already set on premises, which would inspire young people, create jobs and put an epicentre of entertainment on the map of the future.

Mark, who grew up in a working class family on Grange Park, said there is no infrastructure outside north and west London and will question what ‘seems to be a hard policy from Westminster why it is there is no physical infrastructure in the North of Engalnd’. The infrastructure is completely bare in the north except for Media City in Manchester.

He said: If elected, I will be banging on the door of the culture secretary for a slice of £40bn funding to make this a reality - and I will not leave it alone. We need a £1.5m slice.

“I will be the loudest, most annoying MP that has ever sat in a seat.”

“This will bring more than just jobs, it will inspire our town and bring our kids back to life, we need employment all year round. “It’s our turn and it would attract Netflix, Warner, Disney, Paramount. We have already got a seascape and a tower, seven miles of golden sands. It would be so big for our town. Blackpool has been producing film and music for decades, it’s our heritage and history to make people stars, we need to keep our talent here.”

Three other local issues which Mark will fight for, if elected, is health and wellbeing, housing and entrepreunerships for young people.

He said: “In South Shore we have eight of the most deprived wards in the country. The decay and the deprivation is causing the depression, we have people who have lived there 30 or 40 years and they are asking what is going on? It’s terrible that we are not looking after our people.

“Affordable housing is another issue. The split at the moment is 70% to 30% on planning regulations where 70% of new houses are sold at market value with 30% as affordable housing. I will talk to developers, the council, housebuilders about a fifty, fifty split. We dont want to go backwards to the 90s and building council estates we want to go forwards.”

“We need to invest in our young people. They feel adults hate them, demonised and they feel like people don’t like them.

“We need an enterpise zone in place, like Bond Street where young people could benefit from a grant to set up their businesses, music shops, clothes and bring back a little bit of zest and life. Just one road, Bond Street and then you have a rejuvinated area where they are getting free rates for a time and business support. It would give them a real opportunity, I’m sick and tired of it, there’s no opportunities for them.”

The Amazing Grace charity found itself in the centre of an investigation by the Charity Commission over Mark Butcher’s use of the soup kitchen’s facilities in his by-election campaign. In response, he said: “It’s been called an advisory from the Charity Commission and Amazing Grace hasn't done anything wrong. They rent out that facility to organisations and Reform UK have paid to rent the room so I don’t think anyone has done anything wrong. They haven’t endorsed me as a charity.