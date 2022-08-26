Houses to be built on site of former Blackpool health clinic
Plans to build new homes in Marton have got the go ahead from town hall planners using their delegated powers.
The scheme will see eight houses, including a mixture of detached and semi-detached properties, built on the site of a former health clinic on Hawes Side Lane.
Applicant David Broadbent of Stockport-based company Home2Me Ltd had sought planning permission from Blackpool Council for the houses with vehicular accesses from Burgess Avenue, Crompton Avenue and Reaney Avenue.
The site, behind the former Hawes Side Library, was previously occupied by a health centre which was demolished.
A council report setting out the planning decision says the investment would help meet local housing need while the designs are compatible with existing homes in the area.
It adds: "Environmentally, whilst there would be short term loss of trees and the clearance of vegetation, the agreement of a suitable landscaping scheme including tree planting and native species would have environmental and biodiversity benefits in the longer term."