Houses to be built on site of former Blackpool health clinic

The scheme will see eight houses, including a mixture of detached and semi-detached properties, built on the site of a former health clinic on Hawes Side Lane.

Applicant David Broadbent of Stockport-based company Home2Me Ltd had sought planning permission from Blackpool Council for the houses with vehicular accesses from Burgess Avenue, Crompton Avenue and Reaney Avenue.

The site, behind the former Hawes Side Library, was previously occupied by a health centre which was demolished.

The plans have been approved by town hall planners

A council report setting out the planning decision says the investment would help meet local housing need while the designs are compatible with existing homes in the area.