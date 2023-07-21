Homes plan to go ahead after affordable housing finally agreed
Concerns had been raised over initial proposals to cluster the rented section of the estate into its own enclave, with a separate access to the site at Ryscar Way which is owned by Blackpool Council.
Ingthorpe ward councillor Jo Farrell told a meeting of the planning commitee this was “absolutely unacceptable”.
Developer Create Homes was granted planning permission by councillors in January 2022 for the £13m scheme and agreed to calls for a more integrated layout.
Proposals now show the development of 51 homes will include 16 affordable houses on two parcels of land, one accessed from Ryscar Way and the other from Faraday Way.
Following construction they will be handed over to Great Places Housing Association which already works in partnership with the council.
The properties will consist of nine two-bedroom homes and seven three-bedroom homes, and are due to be completed in April and May next year.
Prospective tenants must meet conditions including proof they either have employment or have been offered employment, and have strong ties to Blackpool such as having lived permanently in the town for at least three years.
They will also have to show the council they are unlikely to be able to afford to buy their own property.
It comes as the council agreed a new policy this month to ensure affordable homes are built as part of new housing developments.
All developments of more than 15 homes outside the inner areas will be expected to include 30 per cent affordable housing.