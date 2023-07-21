News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Detainees in custody sometimes left naked in cells, inspectors find
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations

Homes plan to go ahead after affordable housing finally agreed

Final planning approval has now been granted to build new homes in Bispham after proposals to integrate affordable housing into the scheme were agreed.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 21st Jul 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 12:11 BST

Concerns had been raised over initial proposals to cluster the rented section of the estate into its own enclave, with a separate access to the site at Ryscar Way which is owned by Blackpool Council.

Ingthorpe ward councillor Jo Farrell told a meeting of the planning commitee this was “absolutely unacceptable”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Developer Create Homes was granted planning permission by councillors in January 2022 for the £13m scheme and agreed to calls for a more integrated layout.

The site of the proposed housing developmentThe site of the proposed housing development
The site of the proposed housing development
Most Popular

Proposals now show the development of 51 homes will include 16 affordable houses on two parcels of land, one accessed from Ryscar Way and the other from Faraday Way.

Following construction they will be handed over to Great Places Housing Association which already works in partnership with the council.

The properties will consist of nine two-bedroom homes and seven three-bedroom homes, and are due to be completed in April and May next year.

Hide Ad

Prospective tenants must meet conditions including proof they either have employment or have been offered employment, and have strong ties to Blackpool such as having lived permanently in the town for at least three years.

Hide Ad

They will also have to show the council they are unlikely to be able to afford to buy their own property.

It comes as the council agreed a new policy this month to ensure affordable homes are built as part of new housing developments.

All developments of more than 15 homes outside the inner areas will be expected to include 30 per cent affordable housing.

Related topics:BisphamBlackpool CouncilProposals