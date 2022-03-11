Holiday flats plan for site of former Blackpool hotel

Plans have been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build a seven storey block of 24 serviced holiday apartments on the site of the former Ambassador Hotel.

The hotel, which stood on the corner of Derby Road and North Promenade but closed around 10 years ago, was demolished in November 2020 after the council ruled it was in a dangerous condition.

An artist's impression of the proposed apartment block

The site was initially earmarked for use as a temporary car park, but developer Ged O’Mahoney has now unveiled fresh proposals for a “contemporary prominent holiday accommodation development on the Blackpool seafront.”

A design statement drawn up by Fylde-based Ben Jurin Architecture adds the scheme would be of “high quality” and take its inspiration from existing hotels along that stretch of the Promenade.

The applicant believes the investment would also contribute to Blackpool’s regeneration with visitor numbers expected to remain high following the Covid pandemic.

The proposals also include two ground floor commercial units and 13 car parking spaces.

Council planners had previously approved the conversion of the Ambassador into 17 apartments, but repeated vandalism of the building compounded by storm damage meant the structure could not be saved.

It had also been badly damaged following a serious fire in 2018.

It was demolished in late 2020 when the council put a demolition order on it.

The proposals will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.