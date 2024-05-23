Here is how it stands with Fylde coast MPs ahead of the July General Election

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 23rd May 2024, 14:22 BST
Voters in Blackpool South will go to the polls for the second time in two months after a General Election was called for July 4.

The constituency elected Labour's Chris Webb on May 4 at the last by-election held during the current Parliament.

Labour candidate Chris Webb celebrates after winning the Blackpool South by-election
During his victory speech, Mr Webb challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a General Election, and despite only being in the seat a few weeks, the new MP said he was ready to go to the ballot box again.

He said: "On the night of my election, I had a simple message for the Prime Minister and that was to call a General Election. The people of Blackpool are crying out for change and they will get it under a Labour Government." 

Mr Webb won with a majority of 7,607, but will fight the  General Election under slightly different boundaries with the constituency being extended northwards to take in the Claremont, Layton, Park, and Warbreck wards. 

Boundary changes and the decision by some sitting MPs to step down will mean the next election will change the political face of the Fylde coast one way or another. 

Paul Maynard
Paul Maynard

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has confirmed he will be standing again for the Conservatives, but he will be fighting for the new Blackpool North and Fleetwood seat due to boundary changes. 

Cat Smith
Cat Smith

Fleetwood's current Labour MP Cat Smith has said she will be standing again, but contesting the new Lancaster and Wyre seat, while Labour has selected Lorraine Beavers to stand in Blackpool North and Fleetwood. 

Ben Wallace (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ben Wallace (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Conservative Ben Wallace, who rose through the ranks to become Defence Secretary before stepping down last year after four years in the job, announced last year he would not be standing again. Boundary changes mean his Wyre and Preston North constituency has disappeared. 

Mark Menzies
Mark Menzies

Meanwhile, Fylde Conservative MP Mark Menzies announced in April he would be stepping down after representing the constituency since 2010. The decision follows an investigation by the Conservative party after he was accused of misusing political donations. 

While the inquiry found there had not been a misuse of party funds, the MP’s behaviour was ruled to have been below the required standards and may have breached the Nolan principles of public life. 

