Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The number of people who need to sign a petition to spark a by-election in Blackpool has been revealed as 5,629.

Venues will open from next Tuesday (March 12) for people to sign the recall petition triggered after MPs voted to suspend Blackpool South MP Scott Benton from Parliament for 35 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recall petition has been triggered by the suspension of MP Scott Benton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figure represents the minimum 10 per cent of the electorate who must sign the petition to bring about a by-election.

Eight venues, all council-owned, will be open for six weeks between March 12 and April 22 where residents can sign. People will receive a notification in the post, similar to a polling card, and can only sign the petition at the place designated to them.

Read More Blackpool South set for by-election after ex Tory MP Scott Benton suspended from House of Commons

Only constituents on the electoral roll when the recall petition was called are eligible to vote, although people can request to change their preference for a postal or proxy vote. People will have to show voter ID, similar to other elections, such as a driving licence or passport, and can register for a voter ID certificate.

A minimum of 10 per cent of a total of 56,288 eligible voters must sign the petition to trigger a by-election with the process taking six weeks even if the 10 per cent is reached sooner. The recall petition would only be scrapped if Mr Benton resigns or if a General Election is called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the process is complete, the result will be reported to the Speaker of the House of Commons before being published by the council. If a by-election is triggered, it is likely to be held quickly. It would be held on the existing constituency boundaries, which are due to be changed for the next General Election.

The venues where the petition can be signed are -

The Salvation Army, Raikes Parade

Blackpool Sports Centre, West Park Drive

Revoe Library, Revoe Street

Molyneux Community Centre, Molyneux Drive

The Solaris Centre, New South Promenade

Bostonway Community Centre, Bostonway

Tarnside Community Centre, Tarnside (off Langdale Road)

Aysgarth Community Centre, Aysgarth Court (off Whernside, Highfield Road),

It will be available between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, with 8am opening on Tuesdays and 8pm closing on Thursdays, with closures on bank holidays.