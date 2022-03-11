Hearing for Blackpool burger bar booze licence bid

Joel Lomas has applied to the council for a premises licence for Lo-Cal Cookhouse, a 24-seater restaurant and takeaway on Church Street.

The application is seeking permission to sell alcohol between 4pm and 11pm Monday to Friday, and between 12noon and 11pm at weekends, as well as to be able to play recorded music indoors during the same hours.

But an objection has been submitted by the police meaning a licensing panel, made up of councillors, must be held to determine the request.

A council licensing panel will be held

Representations from the police have not been made public ahead of the hearing which will take place on Tuesday March 15.