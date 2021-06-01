Health setback won't derail Amy's historic third term as Blackpool Mayor

Coun Cross became the resort’s youngest ever Mayor when she was inaugurated in May 2019 aged 30, but the coronavirus epidemic and lockdown have interrupted her civic duties.

She was confirmed as Mayor for at least another six months at the annual meeting of the council – and has vowed to serve the town despite facing challenges which had temporarily left her needing to use a wheelchair.

Coun Cross said: “It has been a very scary time as I suddenly lost my mobility and spent two weeks in hospital.

Blackpool Mayor Coun Amy Cross

“I’ve been diagnosed with some long-term joint issues which I can manage through physiotherapy and medication.

“But doctors also diagnosed me with Vitamin D deficiency which apparently is something affecting a lot of people after lockdown.

“So I want to highlight that and my message to other people is to get checked out if they think it’s something affecting them.

“I’d also like to thank the staff in ward three who were brilliant. Although I’m ok, I couldn’t walk at the time so I had to rely on the health care assistants for everything.

“But I’m not going to let it affect my mayoral duties and I’m looking forward to meeting people again, and welcoming them to Blackpool. I’m also happy to continue attending events virtually if people want me to do that.

“I have done a lot of firsts since becoming mayor, but It’s a massive privilege to be first citizen for as long as they want to give it to me.

“My colleagues have been brilliant, including Coun Paula Burdess who will also continue as deputy mayor and is also looking forward to getting out to meet people.”

Coun Cross will continue to raise money for Blackpool-based charity Empowerment and hopes to announce a date for the Mayoral Ball once larger gatherings are permitted.