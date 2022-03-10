The draft Neighbourhood Plan has been produced to allow consultation with residents, landowners and business owners before it is submitted to Blackpool Council.

It is hoped the blueprint will allow limited appropriate development while at the same time protecting the semi-rural appearance of the area.

Forum chairman Stephen Woodhouse said: “A great deal of effort has gone in to carefully producing the plan which reflects comments received previouslyfrom local people.

View of part of Marton Moss

“It’s not the final version and the authors are open to further suggestions, but I feel we’ve about got the balance right of allowing some development but also safeguarding the local environment.”

The Marton Moss Forum was set up in 2019 to hand powers to local people to draw up a future blueprint for area after residents voted in favour of producing their own neighbourhood plan.

Action came in response to fears the area was in danger of becoming over-developed. It was agreed to hand control to residents to map out the future of the area, with documents to be submitted to the council.

Open meetings are scheduled to take place at South Shore Lawn Tennis Club on Midgeland Road on Thursday March 10 7pm to 9pm, Saturday March 12 12 noon to 3.30pm, and Wednesday March 16 7pm to 9pm.

Information about the plan can also be viewed on the forum’s website: www.martonmossforum.org