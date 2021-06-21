Have your say on improving market town outdoor spaces
People who live and work in Kirkham will be able to give their views on proposals drawn up to help regenerate the town’s historic high street.
Urban design specialists The Paul Hogarth Company have been brought in to formulate plans to improve and enhance outdoor spaces within Kirkham’s Conservation Area – which
includes the town’s famous Market Square and central streets.
The work is part of Fylde Council’s £10m Kirkham Futures regeneration plan.
Following initial consultation with residents and local businesses, held in April, The Paul Hogarth Company team has now drawn up a series of outline proposals to improve the town’s
public realm which includes road layouts, pavements, open spaces, and lighting.
The proposals will be published this week followed by a special consultation event held in Market Square on Saturday, June 26, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.
Members of the public are invited to give their feedback either in person on the day or via the Kirkham Futures website www.kirkhamfutures.org
These views will be taken on board as proposals are developed.
Andrew Haley, director with The Paul Hogarth Company, said: “On behalf of Fylde Council, we led stakeholder engagement focussed on providing insights into the way the public realm of
Kirkham currently works, ways in which it could be improved and qualities to be safeguarded.
“Outline proposals provide an emerging vision for the town, which will contribute to it becoming increasingly distinctive, sustainably supporting a vibrant business and residential
community.
“Elements include Market Square, Town End, the streetscapes of Poulton Street, Preston Street, Church Street and Freckleton Street, as well as linkages to the car parks and Park.
