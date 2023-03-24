The scheme to redevelop the area below the Sea Life Centre was first mooted in October 2021 when the council agreed a £2.3m funding package with operater Merlin.

Talks to bring a new family-friendly destination to the resort led to the announcement in February that Merlin would open The Gruffalo and Friends Club on the site in time for this year’s season.

Planning has been formally approved for the Gruffalo site

A revised planning application for alterations to the building has now been approved by town hall planners using their delegated powers.

A report says exterior alterations to the Promenade frontage “would have a positive impact upon the quality of the street scene.”

Changes include the removal of 10 roller shutters which “would be a notable visual improvement as roller shutters typically appear overly defensive and prevent the provision of an active frontage.”

The shutters will be replaced by a glass frontage broken up by themed columns.

The Gruffalo and Friends Club House is coming to Blackpool

Improvements will also be made to the back of the building, which has suffered from rust and graffiti, with a condition imposed that the render is resurfaced with an anti-vandal coating.

A further condition states all retail sales must be linked to the Gruffalo attraction.

The planning report adds: “Economically, the proposed development would support the attractions on this section of the Promenade and generally support the wider resort offer.”

The Gruffalo attraction will feature favourite characters from creators Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, bringing together six of the best loved stories to create an indoor play adventure in a world first.

Young visitors to the venue will burst through the pages of some of their favourite stories and into a magical 3D world.

From The Gruffalo’s deep dark wood, to Princess Pearl’s castle in Zog, they will embark on an adventure of imagination with play zones inspired by The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Zog, The Snail and the Whale, Room on the Broom and The Highway Rat.