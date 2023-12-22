Go ahead for refurbishment of former Blacks store in Blackpool town centre
The scheme will complement other regeneration in the area
Proposals to restore and upgrade shopfronts in Blackpool town centre have been given the go-ahead from town hall planners.
The scheme will see buildings on Deansgate and Edward Street, formerly occupied by Black’s Haberdashery shop, refurbished after falling into disrepair.
Council planning officers have approved the application using their delegated powers, saying the scheme complied with town centre development policies and would improve the area. Other buildings nearby have already benefited from investment from the council’s Quality Corridors project.
A report setting out the decision says: “The character and appearance of the street scene has greatly improved with much of the commercial units on both Deansgate and Edward Street benefiting from traditional style hardwood shopfronts, some through council schemes including the Quality Corridors scheme.
“This application would feature a set of shopfront improvements designed in the same style as others in the immediate area, which demonstrates having due regard to the character of the street and create a positive visual impact.”
Part of the building has already been upgraded when two shops with flats above them were created on Edward Street.
But the remainder of the premises has been boarded up following the closure of Black’s – which sold material and sewing aids – in 2019.Blackpool-based architect Joseph Boniface has drawn up the plans to upgrade the property will see traditional-style timber shopfronts installed.The Quality Corridors scheme was part of a wider £7m injection of funding into Blackpool town centre, with £1m set aside to improve shop fronts including a number in the nearby area.