Proposals to restore and upgrade shopfronts in Blackpool town centre have been given the go-ahead from town hall planners.

The scheme will see buildings on Deansgate and Edward Street, formerly occupied by Black’s Haberdashery shop, refurbished after falling into disrepair.

Council planning officers have approved the application using their delegated powers, saying the scheme complied with town centre development policies and would improve the area. Other buildings nearby have already benefited from investment from the council’s Quality Corridors project.

A report setting out the decision says: “The character and appearance of the street scene has greatly improved with much of the commercial units on both Deansgate and Edward Street benefiting from traditional style hardwood shopfronts, some through council schemes including the Quality Corridors scheme.

“This application would feature a set of shopfront improvements designed in the same style as others in the immediate area, which demonstrates having due regard to the character of the street and create a positive visual impact.”

Part of the building has already been upgraded when two shops with flats above them were created on Edward Street.

