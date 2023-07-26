Alex Cheston, owner of management company SASCO, told a meeting of the council’s planning committee “visitor expectations are changing”.

She said her company, which manages serviced holiday accommodation across Blackpool, welcomed around 30,600 guests to the resort in 2022.

Permission was granted to use the former Crompton House Hotel on Woodfield Road in South Shore as three three-bedroom serviced accommodation apartments which will be managed by SASCO.

Crompton House Hotel (picture from Google)

Guests check in using access codes rather than being met by the owner.

Objections had been made against the application, including by other b&b owners on Woodfield Road who raised concerns about anti-social behaviour.

Ian White, a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, told the meeting there had been instances of unruly behaviour from guests staying at existing serviced accommodation.

He warned: “Traditional b&bs will of course have problematic guests but by being on-site and responsible, the issues are dealt with responsibly and quickly.”

However members of the committee said there was rising demand for airbnb-style accommodation, particularly from families.

Coun David Flanagan said he shared the concerns raised about the potential for anti-social behaviour.

But he added: “I think the traditional b&b model in Blackpool is struggling and we do as a town need to find innovative ways to attract new audiences and families.”

Coun Emma Ellison said many families visiting Blackpool opted to stay in holiday apartments where they had plenty of the facilities they need, but warned any anti-social behaviour should be stamped out.

She added: “It think the airbnb model is very popular and I think it is the way forward.

“Anti-social behaviour is something that unfortunately is happening across the area and is not limited to airbnbs. It’s something that obviously needs to be dealt with by enforcement and the police.”