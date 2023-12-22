Go ahead for improvements at Blackpool pub The Dunes
The changes will make the front look less cluttered
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Blackpool pub has been granted planning permission for improvements to its exterior.
Town hall planners have approved new signage at The Dunes Hotel on Lytham Road in South Shore, using delegated powers.
Pub company Greene King had applied to the council for permission for the changes, which are part of a general refurbishment of the premises which are known for their mock tudor appearance.
Planning permission includes a new double-sided externally illuminated totem sign, three externally illuminated fascia signs, five non-illuminated signs, one double-sided free-standing non-illuminated sign, one wall-painted sign, four floodlights and one lantern.
In making their decision, planners said the signs were intended to replace outdated logos and would be the same size and in the same location as previous signage.
The signboards at the front will be reduced in numbers giving a less cluttered appearance, with the new displays having less of an impact on the character of the locally listed building.