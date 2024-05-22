Go ahead for demolition of Blackpool town centre properties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Terraced buildings in Blackpool town centre are to be bulldozed after town hall planners gave the go-ahead for the demolition.

A row of three two-storey properties on King Street, which was partly formerly occupied by Kingswood Office Supplies, will be demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Kingswood Office Supplies on King Street (picture from Google)

The site is close to key regeneration sites in the Talbot Gateway, with the £100m Civil Service hub being built on King Street. Approval for the demolition work, which is expected to take more than six weeks, was granted using delegated powers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two and three-storey terraced properties date back to 1880 and have been empty for some time. Upon completion of the demolition, the ground is expected to be resurfaced and secured with low-level fencing to prevent vehicle access. No plans for the longer-term use of the site have been disclosed.