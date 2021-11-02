Go ahead for Blackpool fire station plan
Plans for a new training tower at Blackpool Fire Station have been approved by Blackpool Council.
The fire service says it needs a new facility at its Forest Gate base in order to meet modern training requirements.
The proposed tower will be 1.8 metres higher than the existing 12 metre tower.
The application for planning permission said: “It is essential that the fire service are able to undertake the necessary and relevant training activities
at the fire station site.
“The existing training tower no longer meets the training needs of a modern day fire service, thus the proposal is to provide a new training tower which will provide for these needs.
“The proposed training tower will offer improved / essential training opportunities for high rise fire and rescue training scenarios.”
