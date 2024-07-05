General Election 2024 Lancashire: All the results and reaction as Labour wins in landslide
The results are in. Labour has won the 2024 General Election.
In our Live Blog - you will see updates and results from our team of reporters at counts across the county including Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Ribble Valley, Burnley, Pendle, Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackpool North, Blackpool South, Wyre and Blackburn with Darwen.
LIVE: General Election 2024
Key Events
Labour wins in Lancaster and Wyre - and Morecame and Lunesdale
Michelle Blade reports on Labour wins in Lancaster and Wyre as well as Morecambe and Lunesdale
South Ribble results in full - and all the reaction
See how the votes totted up - and what the candidates had to say about how the night went.
'I'm humbled and never expected to be here': new South Ribble MP's first interview
Labour’s Paul Foster spoke to local democracy reporter Paul Faulkner in the moments after his victory was declared.
Labour's Oliver Ryan reacts to winning Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield seat
Labour has turned the blue Burnley seat back to red in the 2024 General Elections.
We spoke to Oliver Ryan, the new Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield MP, after he was declared the winning candidate at the count at Life Church earlier this morning.
“I’m very excited to start the work, to hopefully get down to Westminster as soon as possible and fight the fight for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield.
“People voted for change after 14 years of the Conservatives, we made a promise to deliver that change on public services, the NHS, and the cost of living crisis, and my job is to go make sure it’s delivered for Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield. So I aim to do just that and be the strong voice that I’ve promised people I will be.”
Departing MP Antony Higginbotham, who came third with 8,058 votes, also reflected on the past four and a half years after making history in 2019 by becoming the town’s first Conservative Member of Parliament in more than a century.
"It’s been the biggest honour of my life to be the Member of Parliament for the place I call home, and it’s fair to say the last four and a half years have been anything but easy. I never expected to deal with a global pandemic, an energy crisis or see war return in Europe but I think residents can see that despite those challenging headwinds, my focus has always been Burnley and Padiham and our villages and trying to put the Westminster bubble to one side and deliver things for local people. We’ve done important local work at the same time that we’ve had to deal with some pretty big challenges.”
Burnley has seen its lowest voter turnout in the past five general elections. Some 53.2% of residents in Burnley, Padiham and Brierfield cast their ballot on Thursday. It is the first time turnout has dropped below 60% since 2010.
Blackburn with Darwen has new Independent MP
Adnan Hussain - Independent 10,518 - takes the win over defending Labour candidate Kate Hollern by just 132 votes.
The final result is in for Blackburn with Darwen...
Labour have won the new Pendle and Clitheroe seat with Jonathan Hinder taking 16,129 votes from previous Tory Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who received 15,227.
Watch the moment as the results are declared in Preston
Returning officer Adrian Phillips declared the result in Preston.
Labour MP Sir Mark Hendrick speaks after landslide victory in Preston
Following his comprehensive victory in the Preston constituency, Sir Mark Hendrick addressed the crowd as well as send a message to the people of Preston.
Labour's Maya Ellis speaks after Ribble Valley win
Labour's Maya Ellis elected new MP for Ribble Valley
Final Ribble Valley result:
Qasim Ajmi, independent, 1,273 John Carroll, Reform 8,524 Maya Ellis, Labour 18,177 Nigel Evans, Conservative 17,321 John Potter, Liberal Democrats 5,001
Maya Ellis is the new MP for Ribble Valley and the first Labour MP in the constituency's history
