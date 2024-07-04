General election 2024: Best photos of dogs at polling stations across Lancashire

By Sean Gleaves, Emma Downey
Published 4th Jul 2024, 15:49 BST

It is the highlight of any election day.

As millions of Brits head to the polls to vote on election day, pets are also playing their part in the occasion with #dogsatpollingstations once again trending on social media.

Here are some of our favourite images from Lancashire so far:

An adorable beagle at a polling station.

1. Emma Franklin

An adorable beagle at a polling station. | Emma FranklinPhoto: Emma Franklin

So cute!

2. Annette Osborne

So cute! | Annette OsbornePhoto: Annette Osborne

The modern phenomenon of people sharing pics of their dogs (and the occasional cat, guinea pig or rabbit) on Twitter and beyond has taken hold on Thursday for the general election.

3. Frances Bickerdike

The modern phenomenon of people sharing pics of their dogs (and the occasional cat, guinea pig or rabbit) on Twitter and beyond has taken hold on Thursday for the general election. | Frances BickerdikePhoto: Frances Bickerdike

The internet has been flooded with great images of pets since the polls opened at 7am with celebrities and even politicians getting involved.

4. Holly

The internet has been flooded with great images of pets since the polls opened at 7am with celebrities and even politicians getting involved. | HollyPhoto: Holly

As of 4pm, #dogsatpollingstations was the second highest trending search term - behind only #generalelection2024, prompting one X user to comment: “This is so British!”

5. Janette McCarty

As of 4pm, #dogsatpollingstations was the second highest trending search term - behind only #generalelection2024, prompting one X user to comment: “This is so British!” | Janette McCartyPhoto: Janette McCarty

