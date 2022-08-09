The Council has submitted its application to receive a share of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) for the period between April this year to April 2025.

The UKSPF is a government-allocated fund which is intended to reduce inequalities between communities, as part of the Government’s wider “levelling up” agenda.

Fylde Council has submitted an Investment Plan setting out how they intend to deliver the funding.

Councillor Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council

Coun Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “We are hugely excited by the potential this investment plan presents for our towns, our communities, and the future of Fylde.

"Our ambitious regeneration programmes have already begun to rejuvenate the borough, and in conjunction with our bid for the Levelling Up fund, this UKSPF allocation would greatly enhance our capacity for investment in local businesses, local people, and local communities.

"We will continue to work closely with our varied and valued partners to ensure that this funding is used to excellent effect.”

The Investment Plan, created through engagement with local partners, must address one or more of the Fund’s three main investment priorities.

The three themes are:

Community and Place - building pride in the community, restoring a sense of community and belonging and regenerating town centres. Supporting Local Business - increasing pay, productivity, and employment chances. People and Skills - supporting high quality skills and training.

The Council and the UKSPF Local Partnerhsip Group have identified how the money could be spent if the bid is approved.

Fylde’s priorities are funding improvements to town centres and high streets; supporting young people who are Not in Education, Employment or Training (NEET) / at risk; business support measures to drive employment growth; and investment in capacity building and infrastructure support for local civic society and community groups.

Work has now begun with local and pan-Lancashire partners to explore project ideas that will support the delivery of Fylde’s Investment Plan.