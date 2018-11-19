Fylde Council look at plan to reverse trees decline

A decline in the number of trees in Fylde is to be addressed with a programme of planting.

A £25,000 scheme is being looked at by Fylde Council as part of its tree and arboriculture strategy for the borough.

In addition, there are also proposals that when new housing developments are brought forward, applicants will need to include tree planting provisions in the plans.

The council is concerned about the decline in trees, and councillors are due to discuss the issue at an upcoming planning meeting.

A report said: “A major part of the strategy is one of seeking to achieve a significant increase in tree cover across the borough.

“This will be brought about partly by ensuring that in the case of new developments, significant levels of tree planting are included.

READ MORE>>> News



“Tree preservation orders and the associated consent system seeks to ensure that existing trees will be retained wherever possible or replaced, if they may be unavoidably lost.

“Trees are usually an integral part of regeneration schemes in town and village centres, where this is achievable.”

The strategy said a significant number of street-side trees have been lost over the last decade which are not being replaced.

The report added: “The natural conclusion can only be drawn that in the absence of highway tree replacement by Lancashire County Council, which operates a no replacement policy, then the tree stock will decline further.

“The ͚street trees͛ of the borough are important and the strategy desires to see an increase in highway trees.”