The Fund awards grants up to £2000 to organisations based in Fylde or working exclusively with people who live in the borough, funding projects which promote or enhance the environment, encourage cohesive communities, or promote the economy.

It comprises a larger fund for bids from £300-£2000, with bidding usually split over three rounds, and a smaller fund with bids up to £300. All applications must provide an equal amount of match funding in cash or kind.

The successful bids for the larger fund in 2021/22 totalled £11,302.97, including £2,000 to the Laugh Live Love community group in Lytham for a new minibus, £1,800 to the AFC Fylde Community Foundation for equipment for teams at Kirkham and Weeton, and £2,000 to the Friends of Lytham Hall for crucial improvements to the car park.

The fund is open to community, voluntary and faith groups across Fylde.

Bids for the smaller fund reached a total of £3,254.87, including £286.87 to the 2nd Kirkham Scout Group for equipment for their wildlife group, £290 to the Friends of St Annes Station for a new nursery bed andplanter, and £288 for song sheets, binders and other equipment for the Connect Community Choir.

Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley said: "Fylde Council is delighted to be able to provide this wonderful opportunity for local groups to receive additional support in bringing their projects to fruition.

"The Community Projects Fund has helped numerous worthy causes since its inception, and I would encourage qualifying local organisations to apply; the process is simple and straightforward.”