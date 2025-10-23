Fylde coast paintings dominate Lancashire 2026 calendar as Artist of the Year finalists revealed

The Fylde coast will be well represented in the official Lancashire County Council 2026 calendar after four artworks depicting the area earned a place within its pages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonal scenes created by a trio of painters saw them named as finalists in the Lancashire Artist of the Year competition - with spots in the calendar being their reward.

‘Springtime in Ashton Gardens, St Annes’ and ‘Morris Dancers at Lytham club day’ secured two contributions for Steven Robert Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Mark Nelson’s painting of the St Annes' kite festival Lois Jane’s ‘Chip Predator’ - showing a pair of hungry seagulls on the seafront - also made the cut.

[Clockwise from top left]: 'Morris Dancers at Lytham club day' (Steven Robert Bruce); 'Chip Predator' (Lois Jane); 'St Annes' kite festival' (Mark Nelson); 'Springtime in Ashton Gardens, St Annes' (Steven Robert Bruce) | .

The calendar will go on sale in Lancashire County Council-run libraries, museums and archives, with the proceeds going towards activities for local care leavers.

The overall victor in the Artist of the Year contest was Gary North, for his colourful artwork entitled 'Spring at Bridge 39 (Leeds /Liverpool canal)', which will take pride of place on the front of the calendar.

A judging panel picked their favourites from each season to create a shortlist which was then used as the basis for an online public vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary, from West Lancashire - a self-taught artist - said he was “utterly stunned” by the win.

He added: "To know that thousands of people voted and chose my painting is humbling beyond measure. Plus, I’m pretty sure my quirk of never using red paint due to being an Evertonian may have gained some votes.

"For someone who once fell out of love with art because of a discouraging teacher, this moment feels all the more extraordinary.

"I paint purely for joy – for myself – so to have that joy recognised by others is a feeling beyond words."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Coun Matthew Salter, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Lancashire Artist of the Year is a celebration of creativity, community, and the power of art to stir conversation and bring people together.

"Gary’s story is a great example of how art can connect people to the places they live and spend time in and inspire others to reflect on the beauty of their surroundings.

"We’re proud to support opportunities like this that showcase the incredible talent across our county."

The 2025 calendar raised more than £2,700.