Fylde coast paintings dominate Lancashire 2026 calendar as Artist of the Year finalists revealed
The seasonal scenes created by a trio of painters saw them named as finalists in the Lancashire Artist of the Year competition - with spots in the calendar being their reward.
‘Springtime in Ashton Gardens, St Annes’ and ‘Morris Dancers at Lytham club day’ secured two contributions for Steven Robert Bruce.
Meanwhile, Mark Nelson’s painting of the St Annes' kite festival Lois Jane’s ‘Chip Predator’ - showing a pair of hungry seagulls on the seafront - also made the cut.
The calendar will go on sale in Lancashire County Council-run libraries, museums and archives, with the proceeds going towards activities for local care leavers.
The overall victor in the Artist of the Year contest was Gary North, for his colourful artwork entitled 'Spring at Bridge 39 (Leeds /Liverpool canal)', which will take pride of place on the front of the calendar.
A judging panel picked their favourites from each season to create a shortlist which was then used as the basis for an online public vote.
Gary, from West Lancashire - a self-taught artist - said he was “utterly stunned” by the win.
He added: "To know that thousands of people voted and chose my painting is humbling beyond measure. Plus, I’m pretty sure my quirk of never using red paint due to being an Evertonian may have gained some votes.
"For someone who once fell out of love with art because of a discouraging teacher, this moment feels all the more extraordinary.
"I paint purely for joy – for myself – so to have that joy recognised by others is a feeling beyond words."
County Coun Matthew Salter, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "Lancashire Artist of the Year is a celebration of creativity, community, and the power of art to stir conversation and bring people together.
"Gary’s story is a great example of how art can connect people to the places they live and spend time in and inspire others to reflect on the beauty of their surroundings.
"We’re proud to support opportunities like this that showcase the incredible talent across our county."
The 2025 calendar raised more than £2,700.