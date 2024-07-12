Further details emerge for new five storey hotel in Blackpool town centre

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new five-storey hotel set to be built in Blackpool will bring a contemporary design to the resort inspired by its Art Deco heritage.

Detailed plans have now been submitted to the council for the 266-bedroom hotel due to be built on land next to the Grade II* listed Winter Gardens.

Artist's impression of the proposed hotel (credit Studio Moren)

Developers C1 Capital Partners and Mottram Estates were granted planning permission in June for the variation of an existing planning consent for a 160-bedroom hotel on the site between Alfred Street, Adelaide Street and Leopold Grove, which is currently used as a car park.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the Planning Committee gave the go-ahead for a bigger hotel to be built primarily to serve the Winter Gardens Conference Centre, and split into accommodation aimed at holiday-makers with longer stay accommodation for business travellers.

The latest application, which is for reserved matters, sets out a blueprint for the materials which will be used, design principles and the layout of facilities.

Studio Moren

Documents accompanying the application say: "The design for the new dual brand hotel endeavours to respect the existing conservation area, townscape context and the setting of the Winter Gardens.

"In order therefore not to compete too heavily with its heritage neighbour, akin to the conference centre, the approach has been to create a building of contemporary style, lightweight materials that can be constructed efficiently and which is inspired by its location rather than being a pastiche of its neighbours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is envisaged that, particularly the extended stay part of the building will ultimately form business visitor accommodation for the neighbouring conference centre alongside the provision of guest accommodation for the city as a whole."

Details include -

  • Active frontages are proposed at ground level along both Leopold Grove and Adelaide Street providing public entrances and reception areas as well as cafes, bars, restaurants and lounge areas.
  • Corner features on the junctions between Adelaide Street and Leopold Grove, and Alfred Street.
  • A more private entrance to the extended stay part of the hotel on Leopold Grove, with the short stay entrance on Adelaide Street given "a more youthful feel".
  • Facades will be built using off-white/cream materials to complement the neighbouring Winter Gardens with light metal used for cladding on the upper floors.
Related topics:HotelCouncilBlackpoolPlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice