Fuel crisis highlights need for more electric car charging points in Blackpool

There are currently 50 charging points in the town for use by the public – but the council says this number will double in the next two years.

The council’s latest local transport plan shows £100,000 has been allocated to installing charging points in public car parks.

Coun Don Clapham said the filling station crisis had highlighted the need to install more chargers as it could encourage drivers to switch to electric vehicles.

He told a full meeting of the council: “Knowing the experience people have had in terms of putting petrol and diesel in normal cars, if you imagine they become electric cars over the next few years, we are going to need an awful lot of electric charging points.

“Bearing in mind we will have thousands of people coming into the town in electric cars who will need electric charging points in order to get home.”

Coun Clapham said he had heard of people visiting places and driving around for more than an hour trying to find a working electric charging point.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change, said a strategy was being worked on to meet demand, with a report due out in coming weeks.

Premier Taxis, based on Lytham Road, South Shore, which has a fleet of more than 100 electric vehicles, also operates charging points which are for use by their drivers.