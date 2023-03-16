Coun Blackburn announced in March 2021 he would step down at the 2023 elections, but continued to represent his Brunswick ward despite relocating 280 miles away to Devon.

He resigned as leader in June 2020 when an investigation was launched by the Labour party into his conduct. The year long inquiry was dropped when he left the party voluntarily.

Who will be filling these seats after May?

Coun Blackburn was first elected to represent Bloomfield in 2003 before switching to his current Brunswick seat.

He was elected leader of the Labour group in 2010 winning local elections in 2011, 2015 and 2019.

He said: “Five successive election victories, three of which as leader of my party – and almost a decade of service as council leader, was more than I had ever dreamt of.”

But he added his days in politics are now over.

Former council leader Simon Blackburn

He said: “My partner Clare – herself a former council leader- and I are now very happily settled in our dream home.

“Neither of us are members of any political party, nor would we ever dream of being involved in politics again. Between us we served the public for 32 years, and are now focused entirely on ourselves and our families.

“I wish my former colleagues, on all sides of the chamber well. I cherish the amazing experiences, and the friendships forged, which will last a lifetime.

“It was a joy and a privilege, but when the music stops, it’s time to get off the stage, and that’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Nominations are now open for the local elections on Thursday May 4 with all 42 seats up for grabs.

Also known to be stepping down is Coun Don Clapham, currently interim leader of the Conservative group, after 30 years on the council.

Former Tory councillor Derek Robertson, who has been deselected by the Conservatives, says he plans to stand again in Waterloo ward representing the Reform Party.