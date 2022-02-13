Former Lancashire Constabulary officer is amongst potential frontrunners to replace Dame Cressida Dick

2. Neil Basu

*Another assistant commissioner who previously worked as the head of counter-terrorism, is also thought to be a likely candidate. *Mr Basu has spent his entire career serving in the Metropolitan Police. *In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, he said that if someone used the racially offensive comments Boris Johnson had, they would not be admitted into the police force.For some, the comments were seen as political and could prove detrimental to his chances of succeeding Dame Cressida. *But Mr Basu is popular among officers and is still widely seen as capable. *He is also the most senior police officer of Asian heritage and would be the first minority ethnic commissioner.