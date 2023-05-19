Former Blackpool Tory returning to his rock star roots after election loss

Tony Williams was the council’s Conservative group leader for eight years and represented Anchorsholme for 12 years in total.

He resigned from the party in February this year following a row with Blackpool South Conservative MP Scott Benton, standing as an independent candidate in Norbreck ward at the May 4 local elections.

But after failing to win a seat, a return to his musical roots is on the cards.

Tony Williams

Tony, who played bass guitar for Stealers Wheel and Jethro Tull in the 1970s, said: “I will miss some parts of my council work but I have got my life back.

“I’m planning to go back into the studio to record as I have written some tracks, and I also make and repair guitars.”

He joined Stealers Wheel in 1972 after the band had been formed by former school friends Gerry Rafferty and Joe Egan, and stayed with the band for a year. He joined Jethro Tull in 1978 for their tour of North America.

Tony added: “I would like to thank the people of Anchorsholme for their support over the years. I’ve had a lot of calls and emails and I will still help people unofficially.

“I feel as Conservative group leader I brought together what had been a disjointed group and we became very focused and had similar minded goals.

“The officers in the economic development team at the council have done a brilliant job with making bids and bringing money into Blackpool.”

But Tony believes it is time to review the number of councillors who represent wards in the town.

He said: “We have got 42 councillors and that’s almost £1m in annual allowances. That needs looking at as I don’t think we need two councillors representing each ward.”

The Conservative group has unveiled Coun Paul Galley as their new leader, with Coun Michele Scott appointed deputy leader.

The Conservatives hold 14 council seats following the elections, with Labour winning 28.

