Former Blackpool NHS hub set for demolition to make way for new homes

A council building most recently used as a hub for NHS services looks set to be bulldozed.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 16:24 BST

Planning permission is being sought to demolish Whitegate Manor on Whitegate Drive in Blackpool, which is owned by the council.

The property has most recently been used by the NHS to deliver mental health support services which will be relocated.

The site is now earmarked for housing redevelopment, with 16 homes designated for the land in the council’s local plan.

Whitegate Manor (Google Maps)Whitegate Manor (Google Maps)
Whitegate Manor (Google Maps)
The property, which is an L-shaped two-storey building with a single storey extension built at the back following the original construction, was built in the early 1970s.

The form of demoltion to be carried out will be decided once a contractor has been appointed, with a further planning application expected setting out the proposals for redevelopment of the site.

The application will now go before town hall planners for determination at a future date.

