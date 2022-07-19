Former Blackpool MP clarifies future election intentions

Mr Marsden said he wanted to clarify his position ahead of a potential snap election as the Conservatives move towards choosing a new leader and prime minister.

The 68-year-old, who represented the constituency for 22 years, said it was time for a new generation to take on the challenge for Labour, but he would continue to be active in public life in Blackpool.

Mr Marsden said: "A number of people have approached me to see if I would consider standing again in Blackpool South for Parliament at the forthcoming general election.

"It was a great privilege to serve the people of Blackpool South who elected me as their MP six times over 22 years - and their first ever Labour one.

"I remain proud of what I and my office were able to achieve in that time , both in Parliament and for Blackpool , to benefit my constituents , and with the collaboration of so many people and organisations across the town.

"I have been very grateful for what has been said to me and I have thought hard about it. It was not an easy decision to make.

"But I ‘ve now decided I will not put my name forward to be the Labour candidate in Blackpool South at the general election. I believe it’s now right that someone from another generation should take up that challenge."

Since losing the seat to Conservative Scott Benton in 2019, Mr Marsden has maintained links with veterans, community and disability groups in Blackpool as well as the town's Labour Party.

He added: "Since leaving the Commons at the end of 2019 , I have continued to campaign , write about and advocate for changes that would give our country and Blackpool the decent jobs , skills and outcomes critical for the town in the 2020s."

The former shadow education minister also continues to work for the Right to Learn campaign.

Mr Marsden said Blackpool South is "part of a town which is prominent in our national heritage".