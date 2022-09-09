Flats plan revealed for derelict Blackpool site
A derelict building in South Shore could be demolished in order to make way for the redevelopment of the site for new homes.
A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council seeking permission to build a block of eight flats on a site set on the corner of Lytham Road and Moon Avenue.
If it gets the go ahead, the scheme would see a four storey building with a roof terrace constructed on the land, along with a bin and bike store and associated landscaping.
The building currently occuping the site has been used for residential and commercial purposes in the past, with part of the area already cleared and currently used for car parking.
A bat survey, carried out as part of the application process, found no evidence of bats roosting in the property.
A planning document submitted as part of the application says: "The site is currently vacant land with a derelict building which is to be demolished on thecorner of Lytham Road and Moon Avenue."
It adds: "The proposal will consist of the erection of a four storey building which includes a roof terrace with access to the site being provided off Lytham Road and/or Moon Avenue."
Seven of the properties are earmarked to comprise of two bedrooms, lounge with dining room, kitchen and bathroom, while it is proposed a single flat will comprise of one bedroom, lounge with dining room, kitchen and bathroom.
The application will now go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.