Flats plan for former Poulton shops approved

25a and 25b Lower Green, Poulton, will be turned into three two-bed flats under plans approved by Wyre Council.

One half of the building was formerly a post office until it was axed by postal chiefs in 2003, and had since been used as a business premises.

The other half was Thomas's News.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two former shops in Lower Green, Poulton, will be converted into three flats.

Documents showed each flat will contain two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open plan living/kitchen area.

New bay windows will be installed, as well as a single storey extension to the back and bin storage areas.

In October, original plans to build four flats on the site, with a two-storey extension to the back, were refused by planners on the grounds of "loss of outlook, daylight and privacy" for neighbours.

LCC Highways said the development would "not have a detrimental impact on highway safety and capacity," but recommended that a "secure and covered cycle storage with two cycle spaces for each property" should be included.