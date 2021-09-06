Flats plan for former Poulton shops approved
Plans to convert a former newsagents and post office in Poulton into flats have been approved.
25a and 25b Lower Green, Poulton, will be turned into three two-bed flats under plans approved by Wyre Council.
One half of the building was formerly a post office until it was axed by postal chiefs in 2003, and had since been used as a business premises.
The other half was Thomas's News.
Documents showed each flat will contain two bedrooms, a bathroom, and an open plan living/kitchen area.
New bay windows will be installed, as well as a single storey extension to the back and bin storage areas.
In October, original plans to build four flats on the site, with a two-storey extension to the back, were refused by planners on the grounds of "loss of outlook, daylight and privacy" for neighbours.
LCC Highways said the development would "not have a detrimental impact on highway safety and capacity," but recommended that a "secure and covered cycle storage with two cycle spaces for each property" should be included.
Concerns were raised about plans for only one off-street parking space for the flats, and the applicant was asked to consider bollards or a low wall to prevent residents from parking on the pavement.