First stage of plan for up to 9 Preesall homes given green light

An application supported by De Pol Associates was submitted to Wyre Council to build "up to nine" homes on land adjacent to 1 Cart Gate in Preesall.

The site is currently occupied by empty outbuildings and stables.

Two previous applications to use the land as a base for housing had been put forward to the council, firstly for 11 homes in 2018 which was rejected by planners, and in 2019 an application for 10 homes was withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wyre Council has granted permission in principle for a small-scale housing development Over Wyre.

Wyre Council gave permission in principle for the new application of up to nine houses, which must now pass the second "technical details consent" stage before work can begin.

However, Preesall Town Council voiced its objection to the development, saying it "detrimentally impacts the area to such an extent that the quality of life for both humans and wildlife would be severely and irreparably damaged if the development were to proceed."

Numerous concerns raised by the town council included the impact on wildlife, access to the site, flooding and harm caused to the open countryside.

But application documents said: "It is considered that the delivery of up to nine dwellings would be commensurate in size in the locality and would sit comfortably within the area.