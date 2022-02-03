First new Blackpool Mayor in three years named

Fellow Labour councillor Kath Benson, who represents Layton, looks set to take over as first citizen in May with councillors being recommended to choose her as mayor-elect at the next full council meeting on Wednesday.

Coun Cross became Blackpool’s youngest mayor when she was inaugurated at the Town Hall in May 2019, and continued in the job during 2020 and 2021 when her civic duties were interrupted by the Covid pandemic.

Conservative councillor Christian Cox was to have taken over in May 2020 after more senior councillors turned down the opportunity, but his spell in the job was delayed.

Coun Kath Benson

The choice of Mayor now reverts back to the next councillor in line in terms of length of service which is Coun Benson.

Coun Cox, who represents Squires Gate, said: “Democratic services informed me this is normal process where any councillor who declines the mayoralty is offered it every year.

“It’s a bit complicated but not a problem for me as I am keeping myself busy with other commitments and I wish Kath all the best for her Mayoral year. “